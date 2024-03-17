PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 16, 2024 Bong Go supports Senate probe on Chocolate Hills resort controversy; advocates for sustainable tourism and protection of heritage sites In the wake of growing concerns over the construction of resorts within the Chocolate Hills, a UNESCO Heritage Geopark in Bohol, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Friday, March 15, emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism development and strict compliance with environmental laws to protect particularly natural heritage sites. As a member of both the Senate Committees on Tourism and Environment, Go voiced his readiness to participate should there be a Senate investigation on the matter to ensure environmental preservation remains a priority alongside tourism growth. "Ako po'y nananawagan, kung kailangan nating imbestigahan ito, check natin mabuti. Importante po ang pagprotekta sa environment," Go said. While recognizing the economic benefits of tourism, he insists on the critical need to balance economic gains with environmental sustainability. "Naintindihan naman natin, importante po ang turismo, karagdagang trabaho, at sa industriya ng turismo, malaking tulong po ito. 'Pag may mga turista, may mga mabibigyan po ng trabaho sa kanilang mga lugar," said Go but stressing the need for sustainable tourism development that strictly adheres to environmental laws and regulations, ensuring no violations occur. "Balansehin po muna natin. Gusto natin ang turismo, ngunit protect environment first," he stressed. Go also highlighted the example of Boracay, where lack of adherence to environmental regulations led to significant ecological damage. "Noong una, 'yung Boracay, maganda. Pero hindi sinusunod 'yung tamang environmental regulations. So, maraming na-violate. Nakita n'yo, ang dumi, kahit saan na lang 'yung drainage, pinasara ng ilang buwan," he recounted. Following the closure and cleanup, Boracay's transformation into a cleaner, more sustainable tourist destination was underscored by Go as a positive outcome of the efforts done by the Duterte administration. Emphasizing the broader implications of environmental degradation, Go pointed out the increased risk of natural disasters, such as floods, exacerbated by climate change and the Philippines' geographic position in the Pacific Ring of Fire. He argued for the critical need to protect the environment as a defense against these and other climate change-related challenges. "Dapat po, 'yung proteksyunan natin, protektahan po natin ang environment. 'Yun na lang po ang ating tanging sangga sa anumang pagbabaha o sa anumang epekto ng climate change," he said. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources had previously issued a closure order to the controversial resort in Chocolate Hills, citing its operation without an environmental compliance certificate. Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism has declared the resort unaccredited, echoing the call for responsible tourism practices that respect and preserve the Philippines' natural wonders. The Chocolate Hills were declared a National Geological Monument and a Protected Landscape in 1997, and they are a vital part of the Philippines' natural heritage.