PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2024 Transcipt of Sen.Cynthia Villar's interview at DZBB's Bantay Balita sa Kongreso, March 17,2024 SCAV: Good morning! Good morning Nimfa, good morning sa ating tagapakinig. Q: Maam tungkol lang po doon sa magbabakasyon na po ang congress itong linggo na lang po ang sesyon, inaano po namin yung schedule ng pagpapatawag ninyo ng pandinigb tungkol po doon sa pagbebenta ng bigas ng NFA. SCAV: It's not with my commitee its Sen. Pia Cayetano the committee on-- blue ribbon, kase corruption yon hindi yun agriculture. Q: Ahh kase maam yung unang refferal ang alam ko agriculture committee so blue ribbon na pala, SCAV: Blue ribbon, siya ang magco-call ng meeting Im not the one. But I'm calling the meeting on this environment natural resources with regards on the chocolate hills. Q: Yah, eh maam yan na lang kaya ang una naming itanong sa inyo, maam sa chocolate hills kelan po ang hearing at ano po yung trajectory, ano yung gusto niyo ditong usisiin? SCAV: I-fafile namin ng resolution this week kase it has to be filed in the senate para kahit break maghihearing kami, maybe the following week if it's not holy week, the week after holy week. Q: May info din po na magoccular daw po kayo mismo sa chocolate hills? SCAV: Gusto ng mga senador na pumunta don but I have to check their schedule kase break namin and ..there is a european parliamentary union. So I dont know when they're coming back, but i'm not leaving the country so I can adjust to their schedule. Q: Pero maam yung sa Chocolate Hills po, kase kayo yung chairperson ng environment committee, andami niyo na po tinackle tungkol sa protected areas, eto protected area ito, being a protected area may nakita na kayong mali sa pagkakatayo ng mga resort don? SCAV: Yuh, supposed to be yung protected area board should control din diba? katulad namin may protected area kami who are controlling the development of the protected area. Kapag protected area hindi for business it's for protection, and maybe a tourism destination, eco tour destination but not really to operate a business. Q: So hindi talaga dapat tinayuan ng kahit anong istructura yung chocolate hills? SCAV: Pede rin pero dapat -- parang to enhance the protected area not to destroy the protected area. Q: Yung pong swimming pool tsaka viewing deck don hindi siya for protection? SCAV: I don't know kase I haven't seen it, like, hindi kami ganon. Yung aming protected area we built a museum, hall para sa mga taong dumadating don para malecture-an onthe said area. We have the office of DENR office of BFAR, and then a visitor center, para kung malaking crowd dun sila sa visitor center. Its not really a business. Q: Pero mama sa social media kase may mga kantyaw na dahil may swimming pool na ang susunod na raw ay subdivision na? SCAV: No no you cannot build a subdivision in a protected area, that's not allowed, oo. Q: Pero Sen villar, sa initial niyo po na pagtingin dito sa sitwasyon, sino po dapat ang punteryahin, panagutin ? SCAV: Edi yung PAMB, Protected Area Management Bureau, and they are composed of NGO, local government, denr, ang nagmamanage ng PAMB, DENR. Siya yung secretarya ng PAMB. Q: Tapos maam ang nangyare don, ano daw, may business permit from the LGU, pero walang ECC. SCAV: In the PAMB part ang LGU, so usually it is discussed. Nagtataka ako pano nakapasa sa PAMB yon. Q: yung LGU dapat din ho bang panagutin? Although maraming paliwanag gpyung LGU eh SCAV: Parang di nila naintindihan its a protected area. Q: Pero sa palagay niyo ho dapat bang ipagiba na tong resort na to? Itong captain's peak at iba pang mga istruktura don na itayo? SCAV: Parang hindi natural na there is a result in a protected area, pero ang namamahala dyan ay yung PAMB at it is composed of everybody including DENR kaya hindi nila pwedeng sabin na hindi nila alam. Q: Tapos maam meron daw na cinreate na task force sa dilg para imbestigahan na, maam ano ba yun? Komportable ba kayo don na kitang kita mo na yun problema, may taskforce pa na magiimbestiga? Ganun ba kahirap imbestigahan yung ganitong sitwasyon? SCAV: In a way mabuti na rin maraming nagiimbestiga para matapos na all these happening in the protected area -- hindi lang chocolate hills Q: Pero sa kasalukuyan po nating patakaran o batas dapat ba merong paigtingin para talaga mapoprotektahan yung mga ganyang uri nating mga sites, mga yaman natin yan eh SCAV: Alam naman nila yan but they are not interested in protecting (unaudible) Q: Maam sulitin lang po namin para di na namin kayo abalahin, yung sa NFA po sabi niyo blue ribbon committee pero ang unag referral kase to sa Agriculture committee, pero maam sa NFA po, kase kayo yung nag author nung sa rice tariffication law-- SCAV: Talagang bawal yan! Yung subsidy sa nfa you're supposed to sell this tax, kase mura yan eh, subsidized by the government. To the local government, to help theirpeople, to legislators eho want to give calamity assistance, to the victim of calamity and to dwd kase tumutulong sila sa mahihirap. Dun yan sila binebenta kaya alam kong their is something wrong kase bumibili kami for Mindanao, kami ni Sen. Binay, hindi kami pinagbilihan wala raw stock tapos ngayon binenta nila sa ano, sa trader. Ano ba yon? Subsidized by the government ibebenta sa trader? Kung alam lang namin na ibebbenta sa trader hindi na namin sana sinubsidize ng government. Q: So maam ibig sabihin wala talaga siyang poder para magbenta sa commercial trader? SCAV: Wala. Wala palusot na lang yun. Q: Dahil po jan sa issue na yan, at before din may mga issue na ng corruption sa NFA, yung NFA ba dapat bang buwagin na? SCAV: Nung 2019 nung pinasa ko yung rice tariffication law pinaaalis na yan ng Department of Finance eh, sabi ko lang 4,000 ang empleyado, eh baka naman sabihin nila tinanggalan ko sila ng trabaho kaya hindi ako pumayag. Basta ang usapan namin yung rice tariffs, they will give to the small farmers, tapos pag tapos ko pipasa yung batas nagoffer sila ng early retirement, 2,000 raw yung nagretire out of 4,000. So kung gusto nilang tanggalin yan edi mag offer sila ng early retirement para magretire na kase mahirap yung tatanggalin mo eh. Magagalit sayo sabihin dineprive mo sila trabaho. Unlike yung early retirement binigyan sila ng something para kung gusto na nila magretire then build another career in another institution or business or what. Mas better yun. Q: Pero kayo maam ang masusunod dapat po bang buwagin na to. SCAV: Palaging nangyayare yan, Its always like that,kasabwat sila ng importer kase theyre allowed to import so kasabwat sila ng trader. Tinanggalan namin sla ng power to import which gave them the power to buy from small farmers, filipino farmers para maka tulong. Eh ngayon imbis na ibibigay nila pagtulong sa mahihirap eh binebenta rin nila sa trader which is against the law. So hindi maganda. Q: Eh maam dun sa, nagfile po kayo ng bill para sa extension ng rice tariffication law which is expiring next year, bakit po at isasama po ba don sa extension nito yung pagbabago sa mandate ng NFA? SCAV: Yes yes -- rereviewhin ang performance tapos kung may gusto kaming idagdag, idagdag namin, iextend main kase hindi na achieve yung 6 metric tons per hectare na production so another extension para makita natin yung effect sa mechanization at tsaka yung sa rice seed production. Thank you