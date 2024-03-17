Cayetano-DSWD partnership extends aid to 800 residents of Iloilo

In another visit to the Province of Iloilo, the offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano reached out to extend aid to 800 residents from the towns of Sara and Jaro on March 14 and 15, 2024.

The senators once again partnered with the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for their two-day visit in the province.

The beneficiaries came from the sectors of youth and small business owners, among others.

On March 14, 2024, after a productive courtesy visit with Sara, Iloilo Vice Mayor Ryan Zerrudo, 500 people from the youth and small business sectors received essential aid that they can utilize for their education and business advancement, respectively.

"Thank you po sa inyong pag-palangga sa amo na banwa. Marami po kayong natulungan especially ngayon na timing po sa El Niño kasi marami pong naghihirap dito sa aming bayan," the Vice Mayor said.

The activity was also made possible with the assistance of Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Esara Javier.

The following day, the Cayetano-DSWD partnership also reached out to more communities in Jaro, Iloilo City to extend assistance to 300 more beneficiaries.

Among them was Romie Pancho, who expressed his gratitude for the senators' assistance to their community.

"We are very thankful. Thank you po in behalf po ng buong sektor namin dito sa Western Visayas. Salamat po nang marami," he said.

The two-day activities in Iloilo were part of the outreach efforts of Senators Alan and Pia, as their offices have been simultaneously providing essential assistance to various marginalized sectors in the country by partnering with different government agencies and local government units.

Apart from the City of Love, the sibling senators also extended help to different sectors in Pangasinan, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Sur, and La Union within the same week.

Cayetano-DSWD partnership, nag-abot ng tulong sa 800 residente ng Iloilo

Sa kanilang muling pagbisita sa Probinsya ng Iloilo, ang mga tanggapan nina Senator Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ay nag-abot ng tulong sa 800 residente mula sa mga bayan ng Sara at Jaro noong March 14 at 15, 2024.

Muling nakipagtulungan ang mga senador sa programang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sa kanilang dalawang-araw na pagbisita.

Ang mga benepisyaryo ay nagmula sa sektor ng kabataan at small business owners, at iba pang komunidad sa probinsya.

Matapos ang isang makabuluhang courtesy visit kay Sara, Iloilo Vice Mayor Ryan Zerrudo, 500 kabataan at small business owners ang nakatanggap ng kinakailangang tulong noong March 14, 2024.

"Thank you po sa inyong pag-palangga sa amo na banwa. Marami po kayong natulungan especially ngayon na timing po sa El Niño kasi marami pong naghihirap dito sa aming bayan," wika ni Vice Mayor Zerrudo.

Naging matagumpay din ang aktibidad dahil sa tulong ni Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Esara Javier.

Nang sumunod na araw, 300 na mga benepisyaryo din ang nakatanggap ng tulong mula sa Cayetano-DSWD partnership sa kanilang pagbisita sa Jaro, Iloilo City.

Kabilang sa mga ito si Romie Pancho, na nagpahayag ng pasasalamat sa tulong ng mga senador sa kanilang komunidad.

"We are very thankful. Thank you po in behalf po ng buong sektor namin dito sa Western Visayas. Salamat po nang marami," wika niya.

Ang dalawang-araw ng mga aktibidad sa Iloilo ay parte ng malawakang pagtulong nina Senator Alan and Senator Pia, na patuloy na inaabot ang marami pang marginalized sectors sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng pakikipag-ugnayan sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno at mga lokal na pamahalaan.

Bukod sa City of Love, nagpaabot din ng tulong ang kapatid na senador sa iba't ibang sektor sa Pangasinan, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Sur, at La Union sa loob ng parehong linggo.