House Fire in Lowell Claims One Person’s Life 

LOWELL — A fire in a single-family home last night claimed one adult’s life and injured another, said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Police Superintendent Gregory C. Hudon, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

“On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Charron. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

The Lowell Fire Department responded to 114 Farmland Rd. following multiple 9-1-1 calls at about 10:51 pm. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building and learned that someone was still inside. Firefighters immediately made entry and attacked the fire, encountering heavy smoke and intense heat inside. They pushed upward to the second floor, where they located the victim. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes and contained to the building of origin.

A second occupant was able to escape the fire with injuries that were not life-threatening. This occupant was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The fire is being investigated by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex County DA’s office. They determined that the fire began in a bedroom near the back left corner of the second floor. They continue to investigate the exact cause but do not believe it was intentionally set. There were no working smoke alarms found at the scene.

“A fire at home can become deadly in three minutes or less,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Please take a moment to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. They’re your family’s first line of defense against a fire, especially in the overnight hours when fires are most likely to become deadly.”

