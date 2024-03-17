Navicixizumab Clinical Trials Bispecific Antibodies Market Size Drug Sales Insight

Global Bispecific Antibody Market To Witness More Than 400% Absolute Sales Growth By 2029 Says Kuick Research

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Global Market Forecast Till 2029: > USD 36 Billion

Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 11

Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight

Global & Regional Sales Insights

Insight On Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: > 600 Bispecific Antibodies

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Fast Track Approval, Orphan Designation & Priority Status Insights

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Pricing & Dosage Analysis

Top 30 Companies Developing Bispecific Antibodies Competitive Insight

800 Pages Clinical & Commercial Opportunity insight

Navicixizumab is a pioneering bispecific monoclonal antibody that targets both the Notch ligand delta-like 4 (DLL4) and the human tyrosine kinase vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). This unique dual targeting approach holds potential anti-angiogenic and antineoplastic capabilities. The rationale behind this combination stems from the fact that DLL4 expression is highly restricted to the vascular endothelium, and DLL4/Notch signaling is a crucial requirement for the development of functional tumor blood vessels. Additionally, the expression of the pro-angiogenic growth factor VEGF is associated with tumor angiogenesis, tumor cell proliferation, and invasion. By simultaneously targeting these two key players in tumor angiogenesis, Navicixizumab aims to disrupt the intricate signaling pathways that fuel tumor growth and progression.

The anti-DLL4 component of navicixizumab specifically targets DLL4, binding to it and preventing its interaction with Notch receptors. This inhibition of Notch-mediated signaling and gene transcription has a twofold effect: it potentially blocks tumor angiogenesis and inhibits tumor cell growth. Concurrently, the anti-VEGF moiety of navicixizumab binds to VEGF, preventing it from binding to its receptor. This blockade of VEGF-mediated signaling further impedes the growth and maintenance of tumor blood vessels. Through this dual mechanism of action, navicixizumab aims to disrupt the complex signaling pathways that drive tumor angiogenesis and progression, simultaneously targeting two key players in the process.

Navicixizumab is currently under development by Mereo BioPharma in collaboration with OncXerna Therapeutics, with the potential application in the treatment of post-platinum ovarian cancer. A Phase 1b dose-escalation clinical trial, now completed, aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of combining paclitaxel with navicixizumab. The results demonstrated promising clinical activity in both bevacizumab-treated and bevacizumab-naive patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, with manageable toxicity.

The most commonly reported grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events were hypertension, neutropenia, and thrombocytopenia. Remarkably, the overall objective response rate was 43.2% in patients previously treated with bevacizumab, 64.3% in bevacizumab-naive patients, and an impressive 62% in biomarker-positive patients. The median duration of response was 6 months.

The Phase 1b trial success has spurred expanded investigation of navicixizumab for challenging platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Now, a pivotal Phase 3 trial, initiated in November 2022, aims to thoroughly evaluate its effectiveness and safety in this patient group. Anticipation surrounds the forthcoming results, poised to shape the future role of this innovative antibody in treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Therefore, data on navicixizumab, alone or combined with other treatments, indicates potential benefits for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients, post-bevacizumab failure. These findings suggest that navicixizumab could be a viable therapeutic option in circumstances where conventional medications have been ineffective, giving a much-needed alternative for this tough disease.

