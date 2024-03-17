Pidilizumab Clinical Trials Bispecific Antibodies Market Report 2029

Global Bispecific Antibody Market To Witness Around 5 New Bispecific Antibodies Approval By 2029 Says Kuick Research

Delhi, March 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Global Market Forecast Till 2029: > USD 36 Billion

Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 11

Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight

Global & Regional Sales Insights

Insight On Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: > 600 Bispecific Antibodies

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Fast Track Approval, Orphan Designation & Priority Status Insights

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Pricing & Dosage Analysis

Top 30 Companies Developing Bispecific Antibodies Competitive Insight

800 Pages Clinical & Commercial Opportunity insight

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-bispecific-antibody-market-bispecific-antibodies-market

Pidilizumab, formerly known as CT-011, is a monoclonal antibody under development, poised to revolutionize the landscape of cancer and infectious disease treatment. This humanized IgG monoclonal antibody is meticulously crafted to target the human inhibitory receptor programmed cell death 1 (PD-1), showcasing its potential as both an immune checkpoint inhibitor and an antineoplastic agent. Operating at the molecular level, pidilizumab exerts its effects by binding to PD-1, thereby thwarting the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-1 ligand 1 (PD-L1) and PD-1 ligand 2 (PD-L2). By disrupting this crucial signaling pathway, pidilizumab prevents the activation of PD-1 and its downstream cascades, consequently revitalizing immune function.

The ramifications of pidilizumab's action extend far beyond mere molecular interactions, as it holds the promise of reinstating immune surveillance against tumor cells. PD-1, a pivotal inhibitory receptor belonging to the B7-receptor family, is ubiquitously expressed on activated T-lymphocytes, B-cells, and NK cells. However, its activation by ligands serves as a roadblock to T-cell activation and effector function, thereby fostering tumor evasion from host immunity. Through its blockade of PD-1, pidilizumab facilitates the activation of natural killer (NK) cells and cytotoxic T-lymphocytes (CTLs), empowering these immune warriors to launch a concerted attack against malignant cells.

Initially believed to primarily target the PD-1 immune checkpoint molecule, recent insights have shed light on pidilizumab's nuanced binding interactions. Contrary to initial assumptions, evidence now suggests that Delta-like ligand 1 (DLL1) serves as its primary binding target, with its binding to PD-1 relegated to non-glycosylated and hypoglycosylated forms of this molecule. This newfound understanding underscores the complexity of pidilizumab's mode of action, prompting further exploration into its molecular mechanisms and clinical implications.

The efficacy of pidilizumab has been thoroughly investigated through a diverse array of experimental tumor models spanning various malignancies, including lymphoma, melanoma, fibrosarcoma, as well as lung, colon, and breast cancers. Across these models, pidilizumab has consistently demonstrated its ability to impede tumor growth, prolong the survival of tumor-bearing mice, and instigate tumor-specific protection against re-challenge. Recent clinical trials have further validated the promising potential of pidilizumab in actual patient settings.

Multiple active Phase II trials, spearheaded by esteemed organizations such as the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham, and Women's Hospital, and the National Institutes of Health, are currently investigating the therapeutic utility of pidilizumab in hematologic malignancies. Despite its investigational status, pidilizumab has garnered considerable attention in the scientific community, with ongoing research endeavors aimed at unraveling its clinical benefits and expanding its therapeutic applications. While Pfizer has not made any recent announcements regarding pidilizumab, the momentum surrounding its clinical exploration underscores the growing interest and anticipation surrounding this promising immunotherapeutic agent.

Neeraj Chawla Kuick Research Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com