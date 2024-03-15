FBI Sacramento FBI Teen Academy Applications Accepted Until March 22

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages all high school juniors within the office’s 34-county area of responsibility to apply to attend the FBI Teen Academy held at the field office’s headquarters in Roseville. All high school juniors including those enrolled in public, private, charter, or home school may apply by the Friday, March 22, 2024, deadline to be considered for the program.

The Spring 2024 FBI Teen Academy is a single-day program held on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the FBI Sacramento Field Office headquarters in Roseville, California. Students chosen to attend the academy spend an informative, interactive day learning about the FBI’s investigative priorities, participating in unique, interactive experiences, and engaging directly with FBI personnel. Graduates of the course are more aware of the threats their communities face, the challenges presented by the online environment, and the personal choices that can affect their future careers, better preparing them to mentor their peers.

Interested students must download the Spring 2024 FBI Teen Academy application from the FBI Sacramento Field Office’s Community Outreach web page, complete and obtain signatures on all forms, and complete an essay as directed in the application instructions. Completed application packages must arrive at FBI Sacramento Field Office Headquarters by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024. Families do not incur any fees for the class, meals, and refreshments during the FBI Teen Academy. If travel is necessary to attend the class, families must cover any personal expenses necessary to attend.

The FBI Sacramento Field Office serves 34 of California’s 58 counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Tuolumne, Trinity, Yolo, and Yuba.

