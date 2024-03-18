eduXLL Announces Strategic International Partnerships for Online Higher Education

eduXLL is a higher education platform which delivers an innovative methodology and latest and niche courses for students and working professionals.

eduXLL is a differentiator in online higher education providing employability assistance to students and a practical-oriented globally recognised education

We are excited to collaborate with ITAE Business School and the Danish Consortium for Academic Craftsmanship to broaden the horizons of online education.” — P.K Samal Founder & Managing Director of eduXLL

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eduXLL is a differentiator in online higher education providing employability assistance to students and a practical-oriented globally recognised education; with tie-ups with reputed universities and institutes across the world.

eduXLL is based in Gurugram which is a commercial/millennium district with proximity to corporates housed in Delhi and NCR, national capital region of New Delhi. We are proud to announce two significant partnerships aimed at expanding access to quality higher education globally.

The first partnership is with ITAE Business School in Spain for the launch of an innovative MBA program. This collaboration will offer students the opportunity to pursue an internationally recognized MBA degree from one of Spain's premier business schools, providing them with valuable skills and insights to excel in today's competitive global business environment. The Spanish business school allows vibrant education online having students from different parts of the world as well as training in corporates.

Additionally, eduXLL has formed a partnership with the Danish Consortium for Academic Craftsmanship in Denmark to offer certification programs ranging from 3 to 9 months in duration. These programs will focus on specialized skills and courses providing learners with practical knowledge and expertise in various fields. The Denmark Ambassador H.E Freddy Svane expressed his happiness and best wishess for eduXLL (India) tie-up with Danish Consortium for furthering good quality education.

The past decade has witnessed a profound evolution in online education, driven by rapid technological advancements. As we look ahead, the trajectory of growth appears promising, with innovations continuing to redefine the boundaries of learning. With a projected CAGR of 22.26%, the online education market is poised for unprecedented expansion, empowering learners worldwide to unlock their full potential in the digital era.

"P.K Samal Founder & Managing Director of eduXLL - We are excited to collaborate with ITAE Business School and the Danish Consortium for Academic Craftsmanship to broaden the horizons of online education. These partnerships represent our commitment to providing learners worldwide with access to high-quality educational opportunities that meet the demands of the modern workforce. Additionally, students will also benefit from this online learning experience by gaining insight into diverse learning cultures, fostering a global perspective essential for success in today's interconnected world".

"Parag Goel Chief Business Officer, eduXLL - We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with ITAE Business School and the Danish Consortium for Academic Craftsmanship, as it signifies our steadfast dedication to expanding the frontiers of online education. These partnerships strength our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier educational experiences that align with the evolving needs of today's workforce".

Both partnerships establish eduXLL's dedication to fostering global cooperation in education and empowering learners with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic world.

ABOUT eduXLL

eduXLL is a higher education platform which delivers an innovative methodology and latest and niche courses for students and working professionals.

• eduXLL prepares professionals for accelerating their career – enabling them with hands-on knowledge of the latest areas in technology and management domain.

• Flexible approach to learning in terms of learning milestones and with respect to duration

• Latest curriculum and experienced professors from eduXLL and top universities/B-Schools

• Live corporate projects blended with theory in the course delivery

eduXLL (Online Higher Education Platform) - Education Summit 2024