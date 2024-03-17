Kenyan athletes take top honors at the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K

MACAU, March 17 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K was held today (17 March). The Fun Run started at 7 a.m. and the 10K race started at 7:30 a.m. at Sai Van Lake Square.

David Bett from Kenya won the overall 10K men’s title with a new race record of 29:02, beating compatriots Mathew Samperu and Donikati Oliva Komon. Kenyan Betty Sigei was crowned the overall 10K women’s champion, outpacing compatriots Lucy Ndambuki and Ziporah Wanjiru Kingori with a time of 33:53, also a new race record.

In the Macao men’s and women’s athlete category, Wang Kun and Hoi Long won with a time of 33:05 and 38:12 respectively, with both having broken the event’s Macao record. Victor Liu Fung Yuen and Wong Chin Wa came second and third in the Macao men’s athlete category, while Cheng Wan U and Ieong Mei Na completed the top three in the Macao women’s athlete category.

All participants for this year’s Macao International 10K started at Sai Van Lake Square. The Fun Run participants were the first to cross the Sai Van Bridge to experience the atmosphere of the event. The 10K race participants then started the race and proceeded along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, passed the Kun Iam Ecumenical Center, and crossed the Sai Van Bridge to reach the finish line at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The participants had the opportunity not only to enjoy the fun of long-distance running sport, but also to experience the charm of Macao through the city landscapes and the cultural performance along the race course.

The winners in other categories are as follows:

10K Fun Run Category Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s A Tse Chun Yin Betty Sigei Hong Chi Lok Fong Si Weng B David Bett Ziporah Wanjiru Kingori Sou Chan Kit Cheng Ka I C Josphat Menjo Zhong Chunping Lei I Ka Kong Kuan Wai D Lou Chio Iong Fu Kong Meng -- --

Guests attending the event included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Ms. Christine Lam, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Dave Sun, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sands China Ltd. and Managing Director of Venetian Macau Limited; Dr. Devonne Iao, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Resort Marketing of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. José Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Ms. Lei Im Kei, Head of Division of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

To enhance the atmosphere of the event, the ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ was held in which many participants dressed up in costumes matching this year’s theme of ‘Magic Run’. The winners were awarded prizes at the end of the races.

Participants who successfully completed the race within the time limit may check their results at www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, and download the certificate at www.marathon-photos.com from 28 March.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.