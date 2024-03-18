Italian artisan perfumery house Mendittorosa introduces a new scent inspired by Silence, unveiled on the Spring Equinox.
As the fragrance is revealed from its wooden casket, the lotus-inspired cap emerges, unfolding gracefully in the hands of its beholder.
In Mauna, we delve into the profound connections between scent and Silence, exploring the hushed echoes that fragrances evoke and their ineffable presence and silent power within their very essence”NAPLES, ITALY, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the essence of Silence - a language of its own - Mauna emerges as a fragrance that transcends mere scent. Derived from the Sanskrit word for Silence, Mauna draws upon the purity and essence of this concept, much like the language itself, chosen deliberately alongside Indian sandalwood as the cornerstone of this olfactory edition by artisan parfumiers Mendittorosa. Here, Silence is not mere absence of noise but a wellspring of truth, a primal energy from which all else flows.
— Stefania Squeglia, Mendittorosa’s artistic creator
“In Mauna, we delve into the profound connections between scent and Silence, exploring the hushed echoes that fragrances evoke and their ineffable presence and silent power within their very essence,” says Stefania Squeglia, Mendittorosa’s artistic creator. “Mauna aims to be a silent invitation to meditate, and to embrace the profound stillness that perfumes can evoke.” Further expanding on the inspirations for Mauna, Stefania Squeglia mentions one of India’s great philosophers, Master Abhinavagupta. As one of the fathers of the Kula School of Shivaism and Tantrism, Abhinavagupta wrote that in smelling sandalwood, just as in some melodies, humans can reconnect to the sacred vibrations within. Pureness and freedom are there. “The discovery of his teachings has guided us on our path and our choices to create Mauna,” she affirms.
In the realm of tradition, Mauna emerges as a Sutra, a sacred text weaving together the essence of Silence and sandalwood. Guided by the skilled hands and sensitive touch of Cristiano Canali, an Italian nose whose journey intertwines with the richness of Indian culture and the aromatic allure of Indian sandalwood, Mauna's creation embodies a transformative journey. During his sojourns in India, Canali’s destiny underwent a profound shift amidst the ancient teachings of Ayurveda. It was among the fragrant whispers and silent vibrations of Indian sandalwood that Canali found his calling; his path redirected irrevocably towards the artistry of perfumery. In Mauna, his composition resonates with profound wisdom and reverence for both Silence and sandalwood, encapsulating the essence of his journey and tradition itself.
Mauna celebrates its exquisite presentation, boasting a raku ceramic cap reminiscent of a lotus in the early stages of unfurling. Within the delicate petals, hints of gold shimmer, nodding at treasures awaiting discovery. Resting upon a hand-decorated canvas leaf, this cap becomes a focal point of artistry and symbolism, so typical for Mendittorosa’s creations. As the fragrance is revealed from its wooden casket, the lotus-inspired cap emerges, unfolding gracefully in the hands of its beholder. This exquisite piece bears the mark of Italian sculptor Alessandro Reggioli, a cherished collaborator of Mendittorosa for over a decade. Reggioli's skilled hands, devoted heart, and creative brilliance have infused numerous elements of Mendittorosa's symbolism with timeless beauty.
Mauna is the fifth element of Mendittorosa's “Talismans Classic Collection”, following in the footsteps of Le Mat, Sogno Reale, Nettuno and Sirio. Indeed, Mauna envelops and embraces all symbolic elements within its sweeping and silent embrace. It appears in a 100ml bottle with a rich 24% Extrait de Parfum.
ABOUT MENDITTOROSA:
Since its inception in 2013, Mendittorosa has crafted a collection of twenty-one perfumes, with the celebrated Le Mat earning a five-star rating from esteemed perfume critic Luca Turin, and Osang becoming a finalist at The Art & Olfaction Awards in 2018.
Mendittorosa is a testament to the exquisite art of artisanal perfumery, standing unyielding in its commitment to craftsmanship without compromise: each fragrance is an exclusive and limited-edition masterpiece. More than a scent – it's an ethereal touch to the soul. The heart of handcrafted Italian art beats in every aspect of Mendittorosa, from the meticulous creation of its fragrances to the crafting of its flacons to the elegant packaging, all birthed from the hands of skilled Italian artisans.
At its core, Mendittorosa embraces purity, offering colourant-free Extrait de Parfum that resonate like prayers upon the skin - unique, powerful, and profoundly moving. This devotion to faithfulness, care, and artistic integrity is the essence that Mendittorosa weaves into every scent, crafting not just perfumes but enduring symbols of olfactory artistry.
To find out more, visit www.mendittorosa.com
INFORMATION
OFFICIAL DEBUT
The date of Mauna's unveiling is 20 March 2024, on the Spring Equinox in a 100ml bottle with a rich 24% Extrait de Parfum.
OLFACTORY NOTES
Top notes: Piper Nigrum eo*, Madagascar Ginger eo, Olibanum eo
Key notes: Santalum Album India eo, Benzoin Resinoid, Tonka Bean absolute
Base notes: Styrax Exudate, Sacred Musk accord (**), Velvet accord (**)
*essential oil **molecules
POINTS OF SALE
Mauna is available online at Mendittorosa.com and will first be available exclusively at the following points of sale starting March 20, prior to its broader release across additional locations:
Smell (Milan)
7Scents (Budapest)
Nose Shop (Tokyo)
Garden of Spring (Sydney)
Scented Niche (Hong Kong)
Fragrance Vault (South Lake Tahoe)
La Vie En Rose - Anna Turci (Cesana)
VIINRIIC Galeries de Parfums (Ho Chi Minh City & Hanoi)
PRESS IMAGES
Kindly contact us for additional images.
* All images “Courtesy of Mendittorosa”
