French shipping giant CMA CGM suspends Port-au-Prince Calls

French shipping giant CMA-CGM has announced that it will temporarily stop calling at the Port of Port-au-Prince due to worsening security conditions in the Haitian capital.

Given the worsening security situation prevailing in Port au Prince city, Haiti, French Shipping Company CMA-CGM has decided to only call at the Lafito terminal until further notice.

Therefore, CMA CGM will accept bookings only to the Lafito terminal for the time being. Port Lafito remains an effective alternative for your shipments to and from Haiti.

Located 20km from Port au Prince, Lafito remains served by our weekly service CAGEMA 2, operated with CMA CGM-owned vessels.

For the northern part of Haiti, CMA CGM will continue calling at Cap Haitien as usual.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation during this time. Do not hesitate to contact your usual CMA CGM teams for further information and assistance.