National Assembly delegation inspects expressway project in Quảng Bình Province

HÀ NỘI — A delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải inspected the North-South Expressway Project in Quảng Bình Province on Saturday.

Hải listened to reports about the project’s status and conducted an on-site inspection of the project's section passing through Bố Trạch District.

According to the report 90 per cent of the land needed for the section has been made ready for construction. Re-settlement has been carried out without delay to create a sense of security for local people.

A representative of the Project Management Board 6 said the North-South Expressway Project in Quảng Bình was proceeding on schedule, with land clearance reaching 95 per cent.

He said the disbursement of the fund allocated to the project was carried out as planned in 2023 and in the first three months of 2024. However, some obstacles remained, notably in land compensation.

In response, the Vice Chairman praised the project’s progress and urged continued public engagement and attention to resettlement to accelerate land clearance.

He also stressed the importance of drainage capacity, on which the board must focus to prevent the expressway from becoming a "flood barrier" that could have adverse effects on local people's lives.

Hải and other delegates also gave gifts to the workers and officials involved in the project.

The North-South Expressway Project in Quảng Bình comprises three component projects, stretching more than 126km. The local authorities have had over one million hectares of land cleared, compensating about 3,100 families affected. — VNS