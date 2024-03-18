Visgenx to Present at the Second Annual 2024 Cell & Gene Therapy Summit
Presentation will discuss the Company’s gene therapy (VGX-0111) with a novel target for Dry AMD) Event is sponsored by Charles River Laboratories
I look forward to discussing our lead product VGX-0111 which is a novel gene therapy being developed for the treatment of dry AMD.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, William Pedranti, will present at the Second Annual 2024 Cell & Gene Therapy Summit sponsored by Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) on March 19th in San Francisco, California.
“We appreciate the opportunity to present at this exciting event focused on critical developments in cell and gene therapy,” stated Mr. Pedranti. “I look forward to discussing our lead product VGX-0111 which is a novel gene therapy being developed for the treatment of dry AMD.”
VGX-0111 is based on restoring the expression of a gene known as ELOVL2. The ELOVL2 gene is required for the biosynthesis of long chain (LC) and very long chain (VLC) polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA which are necessary for the function and survival of retinal cells. Emerging data suggests ELVOL2 expression declines with aging which may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore a normal level of ELOVL2 expression thereby restoring healthy levels of retinal LC and VLC PUFA and slowing or halting the vision loss resulting from dry AMD.
ABOUT VISGENX, INC.
Visgenx, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-based therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases. Visgenx’ initial product is VGX-0111, a gene therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Close to 200 million people suffer from dry AMD globally; it is a leading cause of blindness with limited treatment options. VGX-0111 is based on the ELOVL2 gene, which is required for the biosynthesis of lipids necessary for the function and survival of retinal cells. ELVOL2 expression declines with aging which may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore a normal level of ELOVL2 expression thereby slowing or halting the vision loss resulting from dry AMD. For more information on Visgenx, visit www.visgenx.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Visgenx, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for VGX-0111 as a treatment for Dry AMD. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include that the therapy may not be effective at treating Dry AMD. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.
