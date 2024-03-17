Submit Release
News Search

There were 115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,644 in the last 365 days.

No apology for spreading the gospel around the world

In response to a media enquiry about one of the recommendations of the recent report of the Oversight Group to the Church Commissioners on African chattel enslavement, relating to missionary work, a spokesperson for the Church of England said:

“This recommendation addresses complex matters of history and theology and can be interpreted in a variety of ways but we do not believe it calls for the Church of England to apologise for spreading the Christian gospel around the world. However, we need to be transparent that appalling abuses took place in the past, supposedly in God’s name, which have absolutely nothing in common with the gospel of God’s love. For 2,000 years Christians have sought to share the gospel around the world, as Jesus commissioned his disciples to do, and will continue to do so.”

  • The question relates to recommendation 32 of the report.
  • The comment above was provided to The Spectator for an article but not quoted in full.

You just read:

No apology for spreading the gospel around the world

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more