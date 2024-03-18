Empowering Women Entrepreneurs Takes Center Stage in this Inspiring New Film for the First Time in NJ

American Dreamers Festival

American Dreamers Festival is hosting the movie premiere on March 25th in Montclair at the Claridge for an exclusive movie premiere called Show Her the Money.

We want SHOW HER THE MONEY to move the needle by telling the stories of these exceptional women and our 50-city global tour for change with title sponsor Wells Fargo.” — Catherine Gray

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking cinematic endeavor, the American Dreamers Festival proudly presents "Show Her the Money," a powerful and uplifting film dedicated to shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of women entrepreneurs in their quest for funding and success in an exclusive New Jersey screening.The film, directed by Ky Dickens, takes audiences on an emotional journey through the lives of resilient and visionary women who have defied societal norms, shattered glass ceilings, and overcome obstacles to build their own businesses. "Show Her the Money" is not just a movie; it's a call to action, urging the world to recognize and support the incredible potential of women-led enterprises.SHOW HER THE MONEY addresses how women are getting less than 2% of venture capital funding and demystifies what venture capital is.Featuring rock-star female investors who invest in diverse women entrepreneurs with innovations that will change the world, Show Her The Money reminds us that money is power and women need it to achieve true equality.The film follows four visionary entrepreneurs as they endure uphill battles to turn their ideas into reality. In spite of their dedication and passion constantly being challenged, these women, with the financial support and mentorship of their angel investors, become even more determined, resourceful and resilient, and the growth of their businesses is mind-blowing. Each business has the potential to become a “unicorn” … a billion dollar business. Vicky Pasche aspires to change the world of fashion with Dapper Boi, a gender-neutral, body inclusive apparel line and will be attending the movie premiere in NJ.Trailblazing wealthy and connected women are funding these female founders. The film gives us a peek into the exclusive lives of these gate keepers including: Dawn Lafreeda, a waitress turned millionaire, who owns more restaurants than any woman in the United States; Pocket Sun who is the youngest woman ever to start her own VC Fund and recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top 100 most powerful women in the country; and Wendy Ryan a powerhouse investor, who is using her generational wealth to empower women and BIPOC entrepreneurs. Each of them, along with other female angel investors, are rewriting the rules of the American economy by funding companies led by women – knowing that funding women is a winning investment strategy.In addition to the founders and angel investors, the film also features Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner, Sharon Gless, Primetime Emmy Nominee Elizabeth Banks, and the ultimate connector and award-winning producer, author, Tedx speaker, podcast host and founder of She Angel Investors, Catherine Gray. "For the first time in history women are starting their own venture capital funds, and we are on a mission to educate women about why we need more women investors to support these funds," states Gray, “I just couldn't bear the thought that these innovations would go unfulfilled. I do believe film and television can help change culture - thus the creation of this film. We want SHOW HER THE MONEY to move the needle by telling the stories of these exceptional women and our 50-city global tour for change with title sponsor Wells Fargo, aims to increase awareness about female-run venture capital funds and encourage more women to become angel investors."American Dreamers Founder Nekei Lewis is excited to bring this timely and poignant story to the New Jersey audience. "Show Her the Money" is not just a movie; it's a movement that invites viewers to be a part of the change toward a more inclusive and equitable business landscape." says Nekei Lewis.Join us on March 25th at the Claridge Cinema in Montclair for the exclusive New Jersey movie premiere of "Show Her the Money," panel discussion, and mixer, where we will celebrate the strength, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of women everywhere. Together, let's show the world the incredible impact of supporting and investing in women entrepreneurs. For Movie Tickets visit the link or contact below for more info.

Show Her the Money Movie Trailer