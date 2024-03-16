More Disaster Recovery Centers Set to Open; Others to Close March 16

LANSING, Mich. – Additional Disaster Recovery Centers are scheduled to open at 8 a.m., Monday, March 18, in

Ionia, Wayne (Detroit) and Wayne (South East). Locations will be announced soon.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Monday, April 8, 2024.

The recovery centers in Canton, Lansing, Comstock Park and Monroe will close permanently at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Regular operating hours for the recovery centers are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, except for the Wayne County (South East) center, which closes at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays.

The centers closing March 16 are at these locations:

Wayne County (Canton West Central):

Canton Human Services Building

50430 School House Road

Canton, MI 48187

Eaton County:

Lansing Community College –West Campus

5708 Cornerstone Drive

Lansing, MI 48917

Kent County:

Henze Community Center

In the Alpine Township Fire Station #1

1100 Henze St. NW

Comstock Park, MI 49321

Monroe County:

Frenchtown Township Fire Dept.

2885 Nadeau Road

Monroe, MI 48162

To find locations of all open recovery centers, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. You may visit any center for assistance.

You don’t need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. You also may go online to DisasterAssistance.govor download the FEMA App.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.

