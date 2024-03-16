North West Legislature conducts Public Hearings on Railway Safety Bill [B7B-2021], 15 Mar

On Friday, 15 March 2024, the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Roads, Community Safety and Transport Management will be conducting public hearings throughout the province on the Railway Safety Bill [B7B-2021] at Mabule Community Hall in Mabule, Orkney Community Hall in Orkney, Boipelo Community Hall in Reivilo and Jericho Multipurpose Hall in Jericho at 10h00.

The Railway Safety Bill [B7B-2021] aims to provide for the regulation of railway safety in the Republic; to provide for the continued existence of the Railway Safety Regulator; to provide for the board and governance structures of the Railway Safety Regulator; to provide for railway safety permits; to provide for railway safety critical grades and safety management systems; to provide for a national railway safety information and monitoring system; to provide for a legal framework to enforce compliance with the Act and to deal with railway occurrences; to provide for an appeal mechanism; to provide for transitional arrangements and the repeal of the National Railway Safety Regulator Act, 2002; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

