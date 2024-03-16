Visit by President of French Polynesia Moetai Brotherson, 17 to 27 March 2024

President of French Polynesia Moetai Brotherson will visit Singapore from 17 to 27 March 2024. This is the first visit by a sitting French Polynesian President to Singapore.

During his visit, President Brotherson will meet Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu. President Brotherson will also visit and receive briefings from various Singapore Government agencies, including the Government Technology Agency, Public Utilities Board, Singapore Food Agency, and the Singapore Tourism Board.

French Polynesia is an overseas collectivity of France in the South Pacific. It comprises over 120 geographically dispersed islands and atolls, including Tahiti where the capital, Papeete, is located.

