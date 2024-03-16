Statement by the Prime Minister to mark 10 years since Russia’s illegal occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea

CANADA, March 16 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark 10 years since Russia’s illegal occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea:

“Ten years ago, Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, a free and sovereign country. Through a brutal and illegal campaign, he tried to annex Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Today, as Russia attempts to seize more of Ukraine’s territory, we reaffirm our support to the Ukrainian people and their right to determine their own future.

“Russia’s invasion of Crimea was more than an attack on Ukraine – it was an attack on the rules-based international order and the shared values we hold dear as Canadians. Putin violated the United Nations Charter – the bedrock of our international system – and held a sham ‘referendum’ to try and legitimize his actions. What followed was mass oppression against those living in the region, particularly against the Crimean Tatars.

“Canada was there for Ukraine in 2014, and we’re still there for Ukraine today. We have imposed sweeping and comprehensive sanctions against Putin and his enablers. Under Operation UNIFIER, Canada has trained over 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. We have provided billions of dollars in loans and military assistance as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and assistance to help Ukraine defend itself. And just last month, we signed a historic new bilateral security co-operation agreement, committing over $3 billion in critical military and financial support to Ukraine for this year. Through Ukraine’s Crimea Platform, we are also making sure that the de-occupation of Crimea remains a key priority for the international community.

“Today is a reminder that Russia’s war against Ukraine did not start on February 24, 2022 – it started a decade ago. As Putin still tries to redraw the map as he pleases, we remain unequivocally clear: Ukraine’s territory will remain Ukraine’s, and we will stand with Ukrainians for as long as it takes.

“Slava Ukraini!”