PHILIPPINES, March 16 - Press Release

March 16, 2024 CHIZ: LAW VS 'NO PERMIT, NO EXAM' POLICY TO EASE BURDEN OF DISADVANTAGED STUDENTS Sen. Chiz Escudero hailed the passage of Republic Act 11984 or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act," which mandates all educational institutions to allow disadvantaged students with unsettled tuition and other school fees to take their periodic and final examinations without required permits. At the same time, the veteran legislator thanked President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for signing the measure into law, saying RA 11984 will be one of the greatest legacies that Congress and the Executive Branch can bestow upon the nation. "The 'No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act,' is one of the greatest legacies that we can leave behind. Finally, we can get rid of this long-time practice," said Escudero, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education. "Sa anumang moral na pamantayan, ang pilit na pagpapaliban sa isang mag-aaral sa pagsusulit ay isa sa mga pinakamalupit na parusa ng buhay. Ito'y hindi lamang nauuwi sa pagkawala ng diploma kundi pati na rin sa pagkamatay ng mga pangarap," he added. Now that the measure has become a law, Escudero said poor yet deserving students are given the opportunity to finish their education and have a chance for a better future. "Nagpapasalamat tayo kay Pangulong Marcos sa pagsasabatas ng nasabing panukala upang mapakinabangan na ng ating mga mag-aaral sa lalong madaling panahon," the senator said. Aside from the "no permit, no exam" rule, RA 11984 prohibits the imposition of any policy that prevents students enrolled in public or private schools from taking examinations or any form of educational assessment for reasons of outstanding financial or property obligations such as unpaid tuition and other school fees. Nevertheless, educational institutions are allowed to ask for the submission of a promissory note, retain student records and credentials, and employ other legal and administrative measures to recover outstanding fees. Non-compliance with RA 11984 could result in administrative penalties for the educational institutions, as determined by the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).