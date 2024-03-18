New York Mesothelioma Victims Center urges the Family of an Auto-Truck Mechanic with Mesothelioma anywhere in New York State to Zero in On Compensation and Call Attorney Joe Belluck for The Best Possible Results

"If your husband, dad or relative has mesothelioma anywhere in New York State and they were or are an auto-truck mechanic please call New York City based Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.” — New York Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you are a current or former auto-truck mechanic who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in New York City, Buffalo, Syracuse or anywhere else in New York State-please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. A mesothelioma compensation claim for a person like this might be millions of dollars-because they might have had so much exposure to asbestos involving different auto-truck parts.

"When we say 'different auto-truck parts that contained asbestos’ we mean auto-truck brake pads, brake liners, valve covers, transmission parts, etc. An auto mechanic in the 1970s or early 1980s might have come into contact with-auto-truck parts that contained asbestos every day. Over the years we have talked to dozens of auto-truck mechanics who had mesothelioma who have told us they did not think their compensation claim would be worth that much. This would not be correct.

"If your husband, dad or relative has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New York State and they were or are an auto-truck mechanic please call New York City based Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know how to get the best compensation for you-your loved one."

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New York State to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New York City, Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Syracuse, Schenectady, Utica, Buffalo or anywhere else in New York.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New York or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."