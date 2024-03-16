HHS Secretary Becerra and U.S. Trade Representative Tai Commemorate Third Anniversary of Atlanta Spa Murders

Co-Chairs of the White House Initiative and President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders issue joint statement to underscore the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to combat anti-Asian hate and gender-based violence three years since the tragic shootings in Georgia.

WASHINGTON – Today, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai issued a joint statement on the third anniversary of the 2021 Atlanta spa murders, in which eight people – including six women of Asian descent – lost their lives at the hands of a gunman who targeted three separate Asian-owned businesses in Georgia.

"Three years ago, eight beautiful lives were cut short by acts of senseless gun violence that shocked the conscience of our nation amid an already disturbing surge in anti-Asian sentiment. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected by the tragic events of March 16, 2021, and we continue to share in the grief that remains for many Asian Americans, both in Atlanta and across the nation.

"As people of all faiths and backgrounds gather in Georgia to mark this somber anniversary, we are also reminded of the Atlanta community's resilience and unbreakable spirit. Our White House Initiative and President's Advisory Commission have been honored to work collaboratively with the local community in Georgia to confront gender-based violence and anti-Asian bias, tackle the epidemic of gun violence, and ensure that hate has no safe harbor.

"The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that all Americans can live in dignity and safety. We are continuing to implement the first-ever national strategy to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) communities. Last year, the Administration also released its inaugural plan to end gender-based violence and launched the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. And under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, we are taking significant action to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate resources – especially mental health services – to impacted communities and to building a brighter future for all Americans."