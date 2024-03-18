Judie Dziezak's "Petals from Mars" Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Judie Dziezak to be presented with the 2024 IPA Winner Award in the Personal Growth Category at the June 24th Ceremony & Dinner.
Petals from Mars: A Memoir of Resilience and Triumph over Adversity by Judie Dziezak is recognized as a 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD Winner.
My hope is to inspire people to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and to reach for the stars, no matter what...Wisdom & experience gained during difficult times can be powerful tools...”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recognized Petals from Mars: A Memoir of Resilience and Triumph over Adversity as a 2024 Winner in the category of Personal Growth.
— Judie Dziezak
The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators.
This year’s competition had entries from authors and publishers worldwide, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers, and professional copywriters. IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are selected based on overall excellence.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees.”
Book Details:
* Petals from Mars: A Memoir of Resilience and Triumph over Adversity
* Author: Judie Dziezak
* ISBN: 978-1-954920-75-0
* Memoir / Biography / Personal Growth genre
* Capucia Publishing
This compelling memoir takes the reader on a journey from turbulence and heartbreak to grace as it explores a fiery battle for holding one’s power and standing firm when life demands submission. It is a moving story about refusing to be defined by one’s environment.
Respected by her colleagues in law, science, and publishing, Dziezak shares openly about a dark secret held life-long of growing up enduring abuse from her mentally ill mother and later, about being among the few, if not first of, professional women in a man’s world.
There, when encountering jealousy from others, disempowerment, and sabotage, she draws upon hard-earned treasures of resilience, inner strength, wisdom, and heightened intuition cultivated during her challenging youth.
After a stream of dilemmas, she discovers the ultimate lesson: the key to moving forward.
Evoking hope and told with keen insight, Petals from Mars unfolds a look at how difficulty can blossom into self-discovery, compassion, and self-love.
“My hope is that the book inspires people to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and to reach for the stars, no matter what,” said Dziezak. “Wisdom and experience gained during difficult times can be powerful tools for navigating life and the business world. If a reader relates to even one incident set out in the book and that helps in their healing or learning, the book would have accomplished its purpose.”
To learn more about the author, visit https://judiedziezak.com.
Come see Judie Dziezak be presented with the 2024 IPA Winner Award in the Personal Growth Category at the June 24th Ceremony & Dinner. You can buy your tickets at https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner.
