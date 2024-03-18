Judie Dziezak's "Petals from Mars" Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2024 Independent Press Award Winner

2024 Independent Press Award Winner

2024 Independent Press Award Announcement

2024 Independent Press Award Announcement

Judie Dziezak to be presented with the 2024 IPA Winner Award in the Personal Growth Category at the June 24th Ceremony & Dinner.

Judie Dziezak to be presented with the 2024 IPA Winner Award in the Personal Growth Category at the June 24th Ceremony & Dinner.

Petals from Mars

Petals from Mars

Author Judie Dziezak

Author Judie Dziezak

Petals from Mars: A Memoir of Resilience and Triumph over Adversity by Judie Dziezak is recognized as a 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD Winner.

My hope is to inspire people to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and to reach for the stars, no matter what...Wisdom & experience gained during difficult times can be powerful tools...”
— Judie Dziezak
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recognized Petals from Mars: A Memoir of Resilience and Triumph over Adversity as a 2024 Winner in the category of Personal Growth.

The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators.

This year’s competition had entries from authors and publishers worldwide, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers, and professional copywriters. IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are selected based on overall excellence.

“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees.”

Book Details:

* Petals from Mars: A Memoir of Resilience and Triumph over Adversity
* Author: Judie Dziezak
* ISBN: 978-1-954920-75-0
* Memoir / Biography / Personal Growth genre
* Capucia Publishing

This compelling memoir takes the reader on a journey from turbulence and heartbreak to grace as it explores a fiery battle for holding one’s power and standing firm when life demands submission. It is a moving story about refusing to be defined by one’s environment.

Respected by her colleagues in law, science, and publishing, Dziezak shares openly about a dark secret held life-long of growing up enduring abuse from her mentally ill mother and later, about being among the few, if not first of, professional women in a man’s world.

There, when encountering jealousy from others, disempowerment, and sabotage, she draws upon hard-earned treasures of resilience, inner strength, wisdom, and heightened intuition cultivated during her challenging youth.

After a stream of dilemmas, she discovers the ultimate lesson: the key to moving forward.

Evoking hope and told with keen insight, Petals from Mars unfolds a look at how difficulty can blossom into self-discovery, compassion, and self-love.

“My hope is that the book inspires people to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and to reach for the stars, no matter what,” said Dziezak. “Wisdom and experience gained during difficult times can be powerful tools for navigating life and the business world. If a reader relates to even one incident set out in the book and that helps in their healing or learning, the book would have accomplished its purpose.”

To learn more about the author, visit https://judiedziezak.com.

Come see Judie Dziezak be presented with the 2024 IPA Winner Award in the Personal Growth Category at the June 24th Ceremony & Dinner. You can buy your tickets at https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner.

- - - -  
For more information, visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners please visit the website page: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners. The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.

The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.

Join us at the BookCAMP event, June 23 - 25, 2024, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp.

Gabby Olczak
Independent Press Award
+1 973-969-1899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Judie Dziezak's "Petals from Mars" Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gabby Olczak
Independent Press Award
+1 973-969-1899
Company/Organization
Independent Press Award
63 Clinton Road
Glen Ridge, New Jersey, 07028
United States
+1 973-969-1899
Visit Newsroom
About

Helping authors and publishers cut through the clutter by recognizing excellence.

https://www.independentpressaward.com/

More From This Author
Judie Dziezak's "Petals from Mars" Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Journalist Esther Mollica receives international recognition with her debut book through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!
Author John T. Hoffman receives national recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
View All Stories From This Author