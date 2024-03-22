Murder, Fashion, and Social Issues Collide in Frederic Monneyron’s Latest Thriller

“Helter Skelter’s” storyline launches readers on a journey across three continents as the novel’s protagonists try to solve a puzzling triple murder

NICE, FRANCE, March 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When three food processing industry managers are mysteriously murdered in the US and Europe, a seemingly unlikely pair of investigators, a fashion photographer and one of his ex-models, wonder who did it and set out to solve the crime. “Helter Skelter,” the latest novel by prolific author Frederic Monneyron, follows the pair’s quest to solve the case as the trail of evidence takes them across three continents and plunges them deep into some of today’s most pressing social issues.The pair of unlikely sleuths in Monneyron's novel, in fact, have ties to the agro-industry: in the Nineties, they participated in an advertising campaign for animal protection. Once outspoken against the food processing industry, the pair now takes the lead in trying to get to the bottom of the triple murder. As they try to find answers to the puzzling crime, their investigation causes them to cross paths with two other models and takes them across three continents to Florida, California, Brazil, and South Africa.As the protagonists travel the globe in an effort to solve the murders, they come face-to-face with some of today’s most critical social issues, including corruption, ecological activism, animal rights, and human exploitation, all set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. For Monneyron, an expert in the fashion world, using the industry as the foundation of his thriller provides an entertaining and thoughtful way to explore the connections between fashion aesthetics, environmental issues, and power dynamics while implicitly criticizing the exploitation of animals and humans.Monneyron’s latest novel, reflecting his keen observational skills, expertise as a sociologist, and imagination of a master storyteller, promises to captivate readers with its intellectual depth and suspenseful twists.“Helter Skelter” is now available for purchase on Amazon About the AuthorFrederic Monneyron, who writes both in French and in English, is the author of more than fifty books. A distinguished figure in sociology and literature, Monneyron often ventures into the world of fiction while showcasing his profound understanding of the human psyche and societal dynamics. A professor of comparative literature and sociology, Monneyron has long been celebrated for his insightful analyses of fashion as a mirror to our identities and cultural shifts. His academic prowess, spanning across decades, has yielded groundbreaking works that dissect the complex interplay between individuality, societal expectations, and cultural expressions.