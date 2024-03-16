Lane Closures on WV 47, Across the Overpass Bridge, on Monday, March 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be lane closures on eastbound and westbound WV 47, across the Overpass Bridge on US 50, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, due to a bridge inspection.



The roadway will have minor delays for motorists traveling on WV 47, under the bridge. However, US 50 will not be affected. Flagging personnel will be present on WV 47, Staunton Avenue, to maintain two-way traffic, but motorists should seek alternative routes if possible.



Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​