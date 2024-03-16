Lane Closures on WV 16, across the Indian Creek Bridge and Harrisville Bridge, on Monday, March 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be a single lane closure on WV 16, across the Indian Creek Bridge and Harrisville Bridge, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, for bridge inspections.



Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​