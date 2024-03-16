Road Closure on County Route 18/3 (Hickman Run Road), to Begin Monday, March 18, 2024

A portion of County Route 18/3 (Hickman Run), in Sistersville, will be closed at milepost 0.40, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, for culvert replacement. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
