Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH patches enough miles of roadway to get to Turkey

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 45,604 potholes along 4,725 miles of road. That’s the distance from Charleston to Turkey.



Gov. Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.







Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Thursday, March 14, 2024, include:

WV 85, Walker Hollow Road, Hewett Creek Road, and Fork Creek Road, Boone County.

Moore Fork Road and Triplett Ridge Road, Clay County.

US 119, US 60, WV 501, WV 94, WV 61, WV 25, Tuppers Creek Road, Sissonville Drive, Old Tuppers Creek Road, Wildwood Acres Drive, and Thorofare Road, Kanawha County.

US 60, Cabell County.

WV 34 and WV 10, Lincoln County.

WV 44 and Buffalo Creek Road, Logan County.

US 52 and WV 80, Mingo County.

US 52, WV 152, and WV 75, Wayne County.

WV 16, Calhoun County.

Middle Fork Road and Young Hollow Road, Jackson County.

WV 36, Roane County.

WV 47, Wirt County.

Beverlin Fork, Doddridge County.

Indian Run Road and Hinkle Lake Road, Harrison County.

Hamilton Dairy Road and Buffalo Road, Marion County.

WV 100 and Miracle Run Road, Monongalia County.

Buckeye Road and Saltlick Road, Preston County.

Flemington High School Road and Hovatter Road, Taylor County.

US 60, Evans Road, and Smales Branch Road, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

US 219, Monroe County.

WV 55 and WV 39, Nicholas County.

US 52 and Browns Creek Road, McDowell County.

West Cumberland, Mercer County.

Carl Vest Road and Paint Creek Road/Sweeneyburg Road, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.



