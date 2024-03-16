Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Unveils 2024 Policy Report for ʻThe Hawaiʻi We Deserveʻ

Submit Release
 JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

GOVERNOR GREEN UNVEILS 2024 POLICY REPORT FOR THE HAWAI‘I WE DESERVE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 15, 2024

 

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D. has released The Hawai‘i We Deserve policy report to Hawai‘i’s people, a comprehensive outline of the Green Administration’s plans to confront key issues facing the state of Hawai‘i. 

In building on the priorities outlined in his annual address to the State Legislature on January 22, the report’s two-part structure details the Green Administration’s strategies for chronic statewide challenges while describing initiatives to bolster Maui’s long-term recovery and Hawai‘i’s long-term resilience. 

In Part One, Gov. Green tackles the most pressing concerns facing Hawai‘i’s residents: 

  • Cost of Living: Expands the proposals of the Green Affordability Plan (GAP) to address Hawaiʻi’s high cost of living, making everyday essentials more accessible for residents. 
  • Housing: Addressing the housing crisis with proposals for supporting infrastructure to widen affordable housing options while promoting homeownership. 
  • Homelessness: Through the Kauhale Initiative, the Green Administration outlines active strategies to strategically reduce homelessness across Hawai‘i. 
  • Economic Policy: The Governor identifies avenues for the further diversification of Hawai‘i’s economy through educational and international engagement opportunities. 
  • Good Government: Priorities for improved government efficiency and transparency focus on taking practical steps to encourage careers in public service. 

Part Two dedicates specific attention to Maui’s long-term recovery needs and the State’s options for building a more resilient Hawai‘i: 

  • Maui’s Recovery: In the aftermath of the Wildfires of August 2023, the Green Administration unveiled a number of proposals for the 2024 Legislative Session. The report expands on the details of these proposals. 
  • Resilience and Disaster Mitigation Strategies: New strategies and proposals will help Hawaiʻi prepare for and respond to future disasters, strengthening the state’s overall resilience. 

As we work through the 2024 Legislative session, my administration stands ready to prioritize the well-being of all Hawai‘i residents, Governor Green stated. This briefing report reflects the collective voices of our communities, outlining actions reflective of a shared vision for a brighter future. 

Governor Green invites the public to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration to advance these priorities for the betterment of Hawai‘i. 

The Hawai‘i We Deserve policy report is available online.

 

