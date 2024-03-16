Submit Release
Senator Cramer: UND’s Energy and Environmental Research Center Receives More Than $4 Million for Hydrogen Cell Technology

BISMARCK – The University of North Dakota’s (UND) Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC) has been awarded $4,200,000 to develop commercially-viable hydrogen cell technology. Through this project, researchers could potentially lower the required operating temperature of O-SOECs, improving cell and stack durability, and enabling the use of less costly steel alloys for system construction without sacrificing efficiency.

In October, the Department of Energy (DOE) awarded $925 million to EERC for their Heartland H2 Hub in partnership with Marathon Petroleum, TC Energy, and Xcel Energy. Last year, Senator Cramer submitted a letter of support for EERC’s application on behalf of Heartland Hydrogen Hub (HH2H) LLC to secure funding from the DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to establish the hub.

