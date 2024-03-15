Solomon Islands Chinese Business Council assists Solomon Islands students in Beijing.

The Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Barrett Salato received a sum of CNY 40,000 (SBD 47,000+) from the Solomon Islands Chinese Business Council (SCBC) representative Mr. Ze Liu, to assist two Solomon Islanders studying in China.

The ceremony took place at the Solomon Islands Embassy in Beijing on 7th March 2024.

During the brief ceremony, H.E Salato acknowledged and thanked the SCBC for its support for two Solomon Islands students, Ms. Kate Gwaena and Mr. Tony Sutahi.

The assistance is to cover the tuition fees of the two students after their scholarships have been temporarily suspended since the first semester of 2023-2024 academic year, until they passed their Chinese language course in the second semester.

The two students’ studies were affected by COVID-19 when they have to try and learn Chinese language course online while in Solomon Islands during the difficult situation.

During the temporary suspension of their scholarships, they have to meet the cost of their tuition fees, accommodation and living allowance, which is very expensive for their parents.

Soon after Ambassador Salato took office in Beijing at the end of last year, he was concerned about the plight of the two students and decided to appeal to some business houses in Solomon Islands to assist them continue with their studies in China.

“On behalf of Kate and Tony, and their respective parents, I offer you my most sincere appreciation for the generous financial assistance given by members of your organization to support the continuation of their studies in the second semester,” H.E Salato said when receiving the cheque from the SCBC rep.

The business council had played a pivotal role in assisting the Solomon Islands students in China.

Speaking on behalf of SCBC, Mr. Liu highlighted that the council wishes to assist in improving the life of the students. Moreover, the council wants the students to learn the trade of China and return home to help develop the country.

On the same note, H.E Salato added that one of the priorities of the Embassy is to find market for Solomon Islands products in China.

In acknowledging the assistance for the tuition fees, Mr. Sutahi expressed his gratitude towards the SCBC for sponsoring him and Ms. Gwaena to complete their language program. He also acknowledged and thanked the Solomon Islands Embassy in Beijing for liaising with SCBC and for enabling the sponsorship to be made possible. Mr. Sutahi assured all parties present that they will do their best in their studies and make everyone proud.

In conclusion of the ceremony, H.E Salato advised the students to work hard and give their best to attain quality education and make their family proud of their achievements.

He encouraged the two students to adapt to the Chinese culture of learning, adding that, when Solomon Islands students learn the way Chinese do things, they will appreciate hard work and perseverance to achieve more successes in life.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE