Statement by Director Sethuraman Panchanathan on the release of the National Strategy for Microelectronics Research

“Microelectronics are essential to the economic and national security of the United States and the importance of this industry is evident through the passage of the ‘CHIPS and Science Act’ in 2022,” said U.S. National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “The National Strategy on Microelectronics Research is a whole-of-government strategy that provides the framework for federal departments and agencies, academia, industry, nonprofits, and international allies and partners to address key needs to support R&D advances that will shape the semiconductors of the future. This strategy is enabling NSF to work with partners in the public and private sectors to strengthen the global microelectronics innovation ecosystem, secure supply chains and develop, attract, and retain a larger pool of talent in the domestic semiconductor industry through NSF’s Future of Semiconductors (FuSe) program.”