Top Party Bus Company L3 Limo Expands Its Fleet with ‘The Beast’: The Ultimate Party Hummer in Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA, 15 March — L3 Limo, the esteemed premier party bus rental company headquarter in Tampa Bay, proudly presents its latest addition to their already impressive fleet – ‘The Beast’, a magnificent 60-passenger Hummer party bus that is set to take the Florida party scene by storm.



With lavish leather seating, hardwood floors, laser lights, a premium sound system, and dancing poles, ‘The Beast’ is the ultimate party machine. This custom-built behemoth features a full service bar, massive flat screen TVs, neon lighting, and other exciting amenities that make it perfect for bachelor/bachelorette parties, pub crawls, sporting events, concerts, and any other special occasion.

“We’re thrilled to expand L3 Limo’s fleet with ‘The Beast’,” says owner Adell Seghrouchni. “Our clients expect only the best when it comes to partying in Tampa Bay, and we’re confident ‘The Beast’ will exceed their expectations. No other party bus in Florida can compete with the sheer size and luxury of this monster Hummer.”

They offer party bus rentals for all manner of special events, including:

Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

Birthdays

Coporate Trips

Gasparilla Pirate Festival

Get-Togethers

Homecoming/Prom

Quinceañeras

Sporting Events

Super Bowl

Weddings

In addition to ‘The Beast’, L3 Limo offers a diverse lineup of party bus rentals to meet the needs and preferences of every client:

The Benz: A unique Battisti Customs Mercedes Benz Sprinter, custom-built and seating up to 13 guests. Equipped with amenities such as a 32″ TV, iPad, iPod/smartphone connectivity, HDMI hookup, color-changing ceiling, and a privacy partition.

The Mini Bus: An amazing 18-guest party bus rental featuring a 4000 Watts stereo system, 2 flat-screen TVs, and a dance pole, perfect for dancing the night away.

The Caddy Limousine: A Cadillac Escalade stretch limo comfortably accommodating up to 18 guests, ideal for special events, nights out on the town, or corporate gatherings.

The Deluxe: Offering a 50″ TV, DVD player, iPod/smartphone connection, 5000 Watts stereo system with Bluetooth, and a dance pole, along with a built-in bar area and color-changing ceiling. This party bus rental can fit up to 26 guests.

The Presidential: Impressive with its Sundown Audio Surround Sound, 4 smart TVs, LED and Laser lights, dance pole, and restroom, accommodating up to 28 guests.

The Signature: A beautiful 32-guest Chevy Party Bus rental with color-changing lighting, disco and laser lighting, 2 large TVs, an amazing sound system, and a restroom.

The Prison Bus : Fully decked out, accommodating up to 34 guests, with color-changing lighting, disco and laser lighting, dance pole, large TVs, amazing sound system, hardwood flooring, and a wet bar.

The Royale: Featuring a 55″ Smart TV, 30″ TV, Executive leather seats, DVD player, iPod/smartphone connection, 5000 Watts stereo system with Bluetooth, and a dance pole, along with a wet bar, two tables, and a convenient restroom. This spacious party bus rental can accommodate up to 40 guests.

The Ambassador: With space for up to 40 guests, boasting color-changing lighting throughout, disco and laser lighting, an amazing stereo system, dance pole, and a full-service wet bar.

The Executive: With room for up to 38 guests, featuring a full wet bar, state of the art light show, heart-pumping 5000 Watts stereo system with live stream capabilities, 4 flat-screen TVs, and a PS4.

The Land Yacht: A 45-foot long party bus rental seating up to 39 guests, equipped with color-changing ceilings, disco laser lights, and two dancing poles, along with a restroom onboard.

The Ultimate: A massive 45-feet long party bus rental seating up to 45 guests, fully loaded with premium-quality sound, color-changing ceiling, disco lights, dance pole, and a restroom.

The Diamond: With two 50″ TVs, Executive leather seats, DVD player, iPod/smartphone connection, 5000 Watts stereo system with Bluetooth, and a dance pole, along with a wet bar and two tables. The Diamond Party Bus can accommodate up to 50 guests.The Diamond Party Bus rental can accommodate up to 50 guests.

Whether it’s a birthday party, wedding celebration, Quinceañera, bachelor or bachelorette party, sporting event, or just a little get-together with friends, L3 Limo promises unmatched safety and entertainment at every turn. Their team of highly trained drivers ensures the safe and seamless transit of guests to and from their destinations, while onboard hosts ensure the party never stops, keeping the energy high and the fun flowing.

Serving Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Orlando, and all surrounding areas, L3 Limo maintains an unwavering commitment to excellence. Each party bus rental undergoes rigorous maintenance and thorough cleaning after every trip, ensuring the utmost comfort, safety, and satisfaction of passengers.

“At L3 Limo, client satisfaction is our top priority,” said Seghrouchni. “We pull out all the stops to make sure our customers have the time of their lives in a safe, reliable environment. The Beast is the latest example of our commitment to providing Florida’s ultimate party experience.”

With ‘The Beast’ joining their illustrious fleet, L3 Limo reaffirms its position as Tampa Bay’s premier provider of exceptional party bus rental services for any occasion. Groups seeking to elevate their special events are invited to inquire about availability and pricing by calling (813) 699-5777 or visiting https://www.l3limo.com/. Their fleet remains unmatched in terms of amenities, safety, and sheer excitement on wheels.

