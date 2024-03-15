MPD Makes Three Arrests Related to Gunshots in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for Endangerment with a Firearm while investigating the sounds of gunshots in Northwest.

On March 14, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., an MPD officer heard the sounds of gunshots at Florida Avenue and W Street NW. Preliminary investigation at the scene provided a description of the suspect’s car. MPD’s helicopter Falcon was able to locate the vehicle and relay its location to responding officers.

Officers stopped the car in the 1500 block of 1st Street NW and detained three occupants. During a search of the car, officers located numerous open containers of alcohol and a gun. As a result, the occupants were placed under arrest.

21-year-old Avery Knight, of Nuevo, C.A., was charged with Endangerment with A Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.

26-year-old Teron Collins-Tucker, of Atlanta, G.A., and 24-year-old Logan Dupree, of Boynton Beach, F.L, were both charged with Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.

No one was injured as a result of the gunshots.

CCN: 24039035