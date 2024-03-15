Department of Community Supervision Celebrates Graduation of 57th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Class
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 57th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, March 14th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 30 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).
Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.
During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.
"The Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course is a demanding program that prepares our officers for a fulfilling journey in community supervision. These officers have displayed an inspiring level of dedication, teamwork, and resilience over the past eight weeks. Today marks their graduation, and we eagerly anticipate the impact they'll make on our state's citizens," said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.
Class Leader Brandon Smith delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with their fellow graduates:
“Upon returning to our offices and beginning to do the work we all chose to do, a lot may be thrown at us. Don’t allow your ego to alter your thinking. Knowledge is limitless. Remember: A quiet mind learns better, a quiet mind observes better, a quiet mind reacts better.”
This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.
“Today is a great day for Team DCS, and we are proud that it is set aside to celebrate you. You’ve stayed the course and the badge and certificate you will receive shortly is the beginning of your reward,” said Massengale. “The full reward is the lives you will affect.”
During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:
- Academic Award: Danielle Gregoire, Gwinnett Circuit
- Team Competition Award: Yellow Team: Reginald Cozart, Ocmulgee; Danielle Gregoire, Gwinnett; Tia Conley, Atlanta; Lauren Sneed, Atlanta; and Annasha Case, Macon
- Firearms (Top Gun) Award: Jonathan Grizzle, Western Circuit
- Physical Fitness Award: Chigozie Ngene-Igwe, Stone Mountain Circuit
- Leadership Award: Brandon Smith, Rockdale Circuit
- Adjunct Instructor Award: Corey Brittain, ESP Unit
The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:
Nathaniel Atkinson - Atlanta
Kristina Ada-Marie Bowser - McDonough
Destiny Brooks - Macon
Karrington Butts - Milledgeville
Daniel Cagle - Valdosta
Annasha Case - Macon
Kesethia Collins - Atlanta
Tia Conley - Atlanta
Reginald Cozart - Milledgeville
Lucretia Crawford - Dekalb
Jonothan Farr - Donalsonville
Jennifer Fitzgibbon - Marietta
Desire' Gordon - Covington
Danielle Gregoire - Lawrenceville
Jonathan Grizzle - Athens
Dominique Harrell - Canton
Myah Harris - Winder
Keira Hartley - Lawrenceville
Joequan Hawkins - Cairo
Francis Hogan - Statesboro
Sheria McCrimmon - McRae
Chigozie Ngene-Igwe - Dekalb
Attiyya Pridgen - Covington
Joshua Rice - Cedartown
Stephanie Robertson - Dalton
Alyssia Rodgers - Atlanta
Brandon Smith - Conyers
Rochelle Smith - Lawrenceville
Lauren Sneed - Atlanta
Oceana Wilcox - Lakeland
The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:
As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.
For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.