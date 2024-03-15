ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 57th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, March 14th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 30 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.

"The Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course is a demanding program that prepares our officers for a fulfilling journey in community supervision. These officers have displayed an inspiring level of dedication, teamwork, and resilience over the past eight weeks. Today marks their graduation, and we eagerly anticipate the impact they'll make on our state's citizens," said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.

Class Leader Brandon Smith delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with their fellow graduates:

“Upon returning to our offices and beginning to do the work we all chose to do, a lot may be thrown at us. Don’t allow your ego to alter your thinking. Knowledge is limitless. Remember: A quiet mind learns better, a quiet mind observes better, a quiet mind reacts better.”

This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.

“Today is a great day for Team DCS, and we are proud that it is set aside to celebrate you. You’ve stayed the course and the badge and certificate you will receive shortly is the beginning of your reward,” said Massengale. “The full reward is the lives you will affect.”

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Academic Award: Danielle Gregoire, Gwinnett Circuit

Team Competition Award: Yellow Team: Reginald Cozart, Ocmulgee; Danielle Gregoire, Gwinnett; Tia Conley, Atlanta; Lauren Sneed, Atlanta; and Annasha Case, Macon

Firearms (Top Gun) Award: Jonathan Grizzle, Western Circuit

Physical Fitness Award: Chigozie Ngene-Igwe, Stone Mountain Circuit

Leadership Award: Brandon Smith, Rockdale Circuit

Adjunct Instructor Award: Corey Brittain, ESP Unit

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

Nathaniel Atkinson - Atlanta

Kristina Ada-Marie Bowser - McDonough

Destiny Brooks - Macon

Karrington Butts - Milledgeville

Daniel Cagle - Valdosta

Annasha Case - Macon

Kesethia Collins - Atlanta

Tia Conley - Atlanta

Reginald Cozart - Milledgeville

Lucretia Crawford - Dekalb

Jonothan Farr - Donalsonville

Jennifer Fitzgibbon - Marietta

Desire' Gordon - Covington

Danielle Gregoire - Lawrenceville

Jonathan Grizzle - Athens

Dominique Harrell - Canton

Myah Harris - Winder

Keira Hartley - Lawrenceville

Joequan Hawkins - Cairo

Francis Hogan - Statesboro

Sheria McCrimmon - McRae

Chigozie Ngene-Igwe - Dekalb

Attiyya Pridgen - Covington

Joshua Rice - Cedartown

Stephanie Robertson - Dalton

Alyssia Rodgers - Atlanta

Brandon Smith - Conyers

Rochelle Smith - Lawrenceville

Lauren Sneed - Atlanta

Oceana Wilcox - Lakeland

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.