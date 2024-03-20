Insight Works launched Product Configurator v3.9 for Business Central

The Configurator BOM Designer is an intuitive feature within the Product Configurator, streamlining the design and visualization of Bill of Materials (BOMs) for configured products. The Edit Configurator Options feature within the Product Configurator allows users to easily modify and manage product options during the configuration process. The Rule Definition Builder, a feature within the Product Configurator, empowers users to create and manage product configuration rules effortlessly.

Product Configurator v3.9, by Insight Works, enhances manufacturing efficiency in BOM and routing creation.

Product Configurator v3.9 represents a leap forward in our commitment to streamlining manufacturing processes.” — Brian Neufeld, Director of Marketing at Insight Works

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Works propels manufacturing into the future with the launch of Product Configurator v3.9, enhancing Dynamics 365 Business Central's efficiency in BOM and routing creation.

Insight Works, a leading provider of applications for manufacturing and distribution for Dynamics 365 Business Central, is pleased to announce the release of Product Configurator v3.9. This latest version introduces enhancements designed to streamline the creation of Bills of Materials (BOMs) and routings, addressing the critical challenges manufacturers face within the Dynamics 365 Business Central ecosystem.

In the complex manufacturing world, the efficiency and accuracy of generating quotes and orders are paramount. However, the intricacies in creating BOMs and routings have historically required extensive manual effort, leading to potential inaccuracies and a lack of adaptability. Insight Works' Product Configurator app has long been recognized as the solution to these challenges, and with the upgrade to v3.9, it cements its position as the essential tool for manufacturing efficiency.

Key Features and Enhancements in v3.9:

- Visual Configurations: Users can now create images of configured items, enhancing the visual representation on Item Cards, quotes, and orders.

- Streamlined Reordering: The ability to load previously quoted configurations into new ones simplifies the reordering process, saving time and reducing errors.

- Enhanced Documentation: Automating option choice comments for smart item numbers facilitates easier documentation, streamlining communication and clarity.

- Fixed BOM Quantities: New functionalities allow for the configuration of fixed quantities for production BOM lines, ensuring more precise material planning.

- Version Support for Costing: The update leverages the active versions of production BOMs and routings for cost calculation, enhancing accuracy in pricing.

- Customization and Extensibility: Enhanced events and methods improve the app's flexibility, allowing for more sophisticated custom developments and integrations.

Brian Neufeld, Director of Marketing at Insight Works, expressed his enthusiasm for the upgrade: "Product Configurator v3.9 represents a leap forward in our commitment to streamlining manufacturing processes. With these enhancements, we're addressing the immediate challenges of BOM and routing creation and providing a platform for innovation and efficiency that will benefit manufacturers for years to come."

The Product Configurator v3.9 upgrade underscores Insight Works' dedication to enhancing the capabilities of Dynamics 365 Business Central for the manufacturing sector. By bridging the gap in native functionalities, the app empowers users and VARs to achieve unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in their manufacturing operations.

Manufacturers seeking to harness Dynamics 365 Business Central's full potential are encouraged to explore the benefits of Product Configurator v3.9. For more information and to take the first step towards optimizing their manufacturing workflows, visit https://www.CPQforDynamics.com or reach out to your Microsoft Partner.

About Insight Works

As a renowned Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Insight Works specializes in developing sophisticated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central applications for the manufacturing and distribution sectors. Boasting a worldwide network of over 500 Microsoft Partners and supported by offices in Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands, Insight Works delivers unmatched solutions that boost efficiency, productivity, and growth.

Renowned for its significant growth and dedication to excellence, Insight Works remains committed to addressing the dynamic needs of the global market.

Visit www.dmsiworks.com for more information.

Product Configurator - Quick Overview