STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Launches Investigation of the Merger – EVRI, ANSS, ETRN, VIVK

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI ) , relating to its proposed merger with International Game Technology PLC’s Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, EVRI shareholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/everi-holdings-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



ANSYS, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANSS ) , relating to its proposed sale to Synopsys, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ANSS shareholders are expected to receive approximately 0.345 shares of Synopsys and $197.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/ansys-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE: ETRN ) , relating to its proposed sale to EQT Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, ETRN shareholders are expected to receive 0.3504 shares of EQT per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/equitrans-midstream-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK ), relating to its proposed merger with Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/vivakor-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Juan Monteverde is a Spaniard and a born fighter. Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law.

