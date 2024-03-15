Verano Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Record Revenue of $938 Million

Increased 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities by 16% to $110 Million Generated $73 million in Free Cash Flow1 for 2023, Meeting Guidance

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced revised financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, which were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Subsequent to the filing of the original press release on February 29, 2024, the Company obtained new information related to the fair value of its Massachusetts cultivation facility and recorded a corresponding $9 million fixed asset impairment. As a result, the Property, Plant and Equipment, net balance has been reduced by $9 million and net income has been reduced by $5 million as a result of the impairment, net of tax effects. As a result of these changes, conforming modifications were also made to certain ratios.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net of Discounts $ 237,189 $ 240,088 $ 225,927 $ 938,452 $ 879,412 Gross Profit 117,610 133,220 103,336 475,206 423,062 Income (Loss) from Operations (19,716 ) 40,288 (206,977 ) 84,784 (161,131 ) Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries (77,208 ) (17,842 ) (216,110 ) (117,348 ) (269,164 ) Adjusted EBITDA2 73,376 89,349 78,713 304,871 323,567





Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $237 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year, and decrease of 1% versus the prior quarter.

Gross profit of $118 million or 50% of revenue.

SG&A expense of $86 million or 36% of revenue.

Net loss of $(77) million or (33)% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $73 million or 31% of revenue.

of $73 million or 31% of revenue. Net cash provided by operating activities of $32 million.

Capital expenditures of $10 million.

Free cash flow1 of $23 million.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $938 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $475 million or 51% of revenue.

SG&A expense of $332 million or 35% of revenue.

Net loss of $(117) million or (13)% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $305 million or 32% of revenue.

of $305 million or 32% of revenue. Net cash provided by operating activities of $110 million.

Capital expenditures of $36 million.

Free cash flow1 of $73 million.

Management Commentary

“I'm incredibly proud of our performance in 2023, highlighted by key wins across all aspects of the business," said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As excitement and anticipation builds in the industry, 2024 has the potential to be a game-changing year, and Verano is well positioned to continue capitalizing on growth opportunities both in the current regulatory environment and from any state or federal reform. While we’ve never been dependent on legislation to drive sustained growth, with adult use imminent in Ohio, on the horizon in Florida and Pennsylvania, and the growing anticipation of a federal rescheduling decision, there is limitless potential for Verano. I’m thankful for all that our team accomplished in 2023, and believe the sky is the limit for what we can achieve in 2024 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Overview

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 was $237 million, up 5% from $226 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and down 1% from $240 million for the third quarter 2023. The increase in revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 was driven primarily by strength from wholesale adult use sales in New Jersey, in addition to growth in Maryland and Florida retail.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2023 was $118 million or 50% of revenue, up from $103 million or 46% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2022, and down from $133 million or 55% of revenue for the third quarter 2023. The increase in gross profit for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 was driven primarily by increased vertical mix and revenue growth.

SG&A expense for the fourth quarter 2023 was $86 million or 36% of revenue, up from $81 million or 36% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2022, and flat with $86 million or 36% of revenue for the third quarter 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was $(77) million, or (33)% of revenue, versus a loss of $(216) million in the fourth quarter 2022, and $(18) million for the third quarter 2023. The decrease in net loss for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022 was due to a $229 million impairment charge in the prior year period. Excluding the impacts from impairments, net loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was primarily driven by the increase in provision for income taxes as the Company increased income from operations versus the fourth quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter 2023 was $73 million or 31% of revenue.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter 2023 was $32 million, up from $29 million for the fourth quarter 2022.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2023 were $10 million, up from $9 million for the fourth quarter 2022.

Free cash flow1 for the fourth quarter 2023 was $23 million, up from $20 million for the fourth quarter 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Overview

Revenue for full year 2023 was $938 million, up 7% from $879 million for full year 2022. The increase in revenue for full year 2023 compared to full year 2022 was driven by a full year's adult use contribution from New Jersey in addition to adult use launches in Connecticut and Maryland.

Gross profit for full year 2023 was $475 million or 51% of revenue, up from $423 million or 48% of revenue for full year 2022. The increase in gross profit for full year 2023 compared to full year 2022 was driven primarily by increased vertical mix and revenue growth.

SG&A expense for full year 2023 was $332 million or 35% of revenue, down from $357 million or 41% of revenue for full year 2022. The decrease in SG&A expense was driven primarily by a decrease in stock based compensation.

Net loss for full year 2023 was $(117) million, or (13)% of revenue, down from $(269) million for full year 2022. The decrease in net loss for full year 2023 compared to the full year 2022 was due to a $229 million impairment charge in the prior year period. Excluding the impacts from impairments, net loss for the full year 2023 was primarily driven by the increase in provision for income taxes as the Company increased income from operations versus the full year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for full year 2023 was $305 million or 32% of revenue.

Net cash provided by operating activities for full year 2023 was $110 million, up from $94 million for full year 2022.

Capital expenditures for full year 2023 were $36 million, down from $119 million for full year 2022. Free cash flow1 for full year 2023 was $73 million, up from $(25) million for full year 2022.

2024 Guidance

The Company issued first quarter 2024 revenue guidance of a 5-7% decline versus the prior year period as the growing dispensary count in New Jersey continues to normalize.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Expanded the Company's retail footprint across key markets by opening the following new dispensaries: MÜV locations in Apopka, Satellite Beach and North Miami-Biscayne, Florida; and Zen Leaf Newington, a social equity joint venture dispensary, raising the Company's Connecticut retail footprint to four locations statewide.

Commenced trading on Cboe Canada, elevating the Company's capital markets strategy and presence on a senior exchange with a global platform that spans 26 markets.

Introduced Savvy Threads, a non-plant-touching e-commerce extension of the Company's Savvy brand featuring limited-edition, artist-driven streetwear available for sale and delivery to all 50 states.

Announced the Company's participation in a coalition of industry stakeholders as a plaintiff challenging the legality of the federal government's intervention in legal intrastate cannabis commerce under the Commerce Clause and Controlled Substances Act.

Launched reimagined (the) Essence brand combining bespoke graphic art and terpene-rich full- spectrum products, including the new (the) Essence Nectar line, across core markets.



Subsequent Operational Highlights

Expanded the Company's retail footprint across key markets by opening the following new dispensaries: MÜV Yulee in Northeast Florida, raising the Company's current statewide retail footprint to 74 dispensaries; and in Pennsylvania, opened the Company's largest nationwide dispensary, Zen Leaf Abington, and Zen Leaf Norristown - both situated in prime Philadelphia area locations - elevating Verano's statewide footprint to 18 affiliated dispensaries.

Current operations span 13 states, comprised of 138 dispensaries and 14 production facilities with more than one million square feet of cultivation capacity.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s current assets were $394 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $175 million. The Company had a working capital deficit of $(18) million and total debt, net of issuance costs, of $446 million.

The Company’s total Class A subordinate voting shares outstanding was 344,074,096 as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast discussing the results and answering analyst questions was recorded on February 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT.

The recorded webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/601934273 or on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.verano.com.



1 Free cash flow is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. It is derived from U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, which is also its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, and is defined in this news release in the section below titled “Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliation of free cash flow to U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities is set forth below in the tables included in this news release.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. It is derived from EBITDA, another non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, and is defined in this news release in the section below titled “Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures.” The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) is set forth below in the tables included in this news release.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Verano uses non-U.S. GAAP financial information to evaluate the performance of the Company. The terms “EBIT,” “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” and “free cash flow” do not have any standardized meaning prescribed within U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, this non-U.S. GAAP financial information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company calculates EBIT as net income (loss) before interest expense and income tax expense; EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization; adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and also excludes certain one-time extraordinary items; and free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The calculations of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used in this news release and the reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial numbers are included in the tables below.

Management believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information is useful as a supplement to comparable U.S. GAAP financial information because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. Management reviews these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures on a regular basis and uses them, together with financial measures included in the Company’s financial statements, to evaluate and manage the performance of the Company’s operations. These measures should be evaluated only in conjunction with the comparable U.S. GAAP financial numbers reported by the Company.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

Financial Information Tables

The following tables include select financial results and the reconciliations of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the presented periods.

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Highlights from Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in Thousands)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Revenues, net of Discounts $ 237,189 $ 240,088 $ 225,927 $ 938,452 $ 879,412 Cost of Goods Sold, net 119,579 106,868 122,591 463,246 456,350 Gross Profit 117,610 133,220 103,336 475,206 423,062 Gross Profit % 50 % 55 % 46 % 51 % 48 % Operating Expenses Selling, General and Administrative 85,709 86,316 81,038 331,928 356,569 Loss on Impairment of Investment in Associates — 6,571 — 6,571 — Loss on Impairment of Intangibles – Goodwill 37,931 — 113,031 37,931 113,031 Loss on Impairment of Intangibles – License & Fixed Assets 13,686 — 116,151 13,686 116,151 Total Operating Expenses 137,326 92,887 310,220 390,116 585,751 Income (Loss) from Investments in Associates — (45 ) (93 ) (306 ) 1,558 Income (Loss) from Operations (19,716 ) 40,288 (206,977 ) 84,784 (161,131 ) Other Income (Expense), net: Loss on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment (568 ) (234 ) (408 ) (1,123 ) (157 ) Gain on Deconsolidation — — — — 9,560 Gain on Previously Held Equity Interest — — — — 14,103 Loss on Debt Extinguishment — — (7,987 ) (663 ) (7,987 ) Interest Expense, net (14,708 ) (15,166 ) (15,349 ) (59,793 ) (49,431 ) Other Income, net 2,056 2,145 14,083 4,593 31,640 Total Other Income (Expense), Net (13,220 ) (13,255 ) (9,661 ) (56,986 ) (2,272 ) Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest (32,936 ) 27,033 (216,638 ) 27,798 (163,403 ) Provision for Income Tax (Expense) Benefit (44,350 ) (44,797 ) 528 (145,146 ) (105,470 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable To Non-Controlling Interest (78 ) 78 — — 291 Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries (77,208 ) (17,842 ) (216,110 ) (117,348 ) (269,164 )





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in Thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 174,760 $ 84,851 Other Current Assets 219,436 233,424 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 501,304 525,905 Intangible Assets, Net 1,086,146 1,180,766 Goodwill 231,291 269,088 Other Long-Term Assets 105,808 102,021 Total Assets $ 2,318,745 $ 2,396,055 Total Current Liabilities $ 412,188 $ 386,645 Total Long-Term Liabilities 666,477 667,860 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,240,080 1,341,550 Non-Controlling Interest — — Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,318,745 $ 2,396,055





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Segmented Revenue By State (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, Net Retail Sales by State December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) Florida $ 59,695 $ 221,957 Illinois 29,299 123,040 New Jersey 26,337 126,876 Arizona 15,626 67,061 Pennsylvania 12,587 55,010 Maryland 10,875 28,594 Connecticut 8,862 29,673 Nevada 7,097 29,158 Ohio 5,868 25,152 Massachusetts 2,984 12,628 West Virginia 1,625 5,777 Other 4,264 16,500 Total Net Retail Sales $ 185,119 $ 741,426





For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, Wholesale Sales by State December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Gross Net1 Gross Net1 ($ in thousands) New Jersey $ 24,049 $ 15,511 $ 99,928 $ 51,291 Illinois 19,227 11,027 79,204 45,858 Connecticut 14,204 10,342 54,584 42,011 Maryland 8,444 5,384 28,273 19,357 Pennsylvania 7,476 3,781 29,168 15,903 Arizona 7,084 2,575 25,989 9,888 Nevada 2,924 845 10,359 2,963 Ohio 1,857 914 7,816 3,693 Massachusetts 1,640 809 6,967 3,249 West Virginia 1,665 882 5,528 2,793 Other — — 20 20 Total Wholesale Sales $ 88,570 $ 52,070 $ 347,836 $ 197,026

1Net of intercompany eliminations



VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Non-U.S. GAAP, Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 32,349 $ 29,036 $ 109,710 $ 94,347 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (9,827 ) (9,454 ) (36,330 ) (119,174 ) Free Cash Flow $ 22,522 $ 19,582 $ 73,380 $ (24,827 )





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP, Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended,

For the Year Ended,

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands)

Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries $ (77,208 ) $ (17,842 ) $ (216,110 ) $ (117,348 ) $ (269,164 ) Interest Expense, net 14,708 15,166 15,349 59,793 49,431 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 44,350 44,797 (528 ) 145,146 105,470 Depreciation and Amortization - COGS 18,417 18,384 18,580 73,851 78,120 Depreciation and Amortization - SG&A 17,157 16,882 16,578 67,282 63,267 Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) $ 17,424 $ 77,387 $ (166,131 ) $ 228,724 $ 27,124





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP, Unaudited)