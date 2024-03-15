March 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Elections

State of Colorado

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, March 15, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to ensure uniform and proper administration, implementation, and enforcement of Colorado election law.

The preliminary draft rules will make permanent a temporary prohibition that was implemented earlier this year that bar a county from using a ballot return envelope with a hole punch or any other opening in which the target area for any contest on a ballot may be seen.

The draft rules separately specify the categories of county election costs that are and are not reimbursable by the State based on the Department’s interpretation of the statutory standard of “necessary and reasonable” under section 1-5-505.5, C.R.S. The rules also provide for procedures for how counties may submit requests for reimbursement payments under the new reimbursement standards.

A public rulemaking hearing will be held April 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM MT to hear testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Online registration for the hearing can be found here. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.