Kennar Chasny Republishes a Gripping Tale of Survival and Friendship
A captivating suspense thriller, weaving a unique perspective on human resilience.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennar Chasny takes readers on a thrilling journey in “Ting!: The Silent Warning,” following the story of two women who find solace in the tranquil wilderness after escaping the chaotic city life.
The story revolves around Lilly, a talented artist seeking refuge from her troubled past, and Joanne, a recently widowed dressmaker searching for a fresh start. Unbeknownst to them, their lives become entwined when they encounter a sinister threat lurking in their new mountain community. Left to rely on each other, these two strangers must summon all their strength and resourcefulness to confront the madman threatening their lives.
With the continued efforts of Kennar Chasny to share his legacy to the literary world, co-authored with his late wife Tawnee, Kennar republishes “Ting!: The Silent Warning” and goes with the sobriquet Kennar Tawnee Chasny for the book’s 2023 edition, as initially published on year 2000.
Kennar, an Electronics Test Engineer at Boeing for 44 years until his retirement in 2017, married Tawnee in '79. They swapped motorcycles for a mobile home and visited Tawnee's family in Portland annually. Along with “Ting! The Silent Warning,” Kennar also co-authored “Carlton: Down Sized” with Tawnee.
“Ting!: The Silent Warning” is a suspenseful tale that captures the essence of human connection and resilience. Readers will be captivated by the engrossing plot, the vivid descriptions of God's country, and the inspiring bond between Lilly and Joanne. Discover the silent warning Kennar Tawnee Chasny charts in “Ting!: The Silent Warning,” available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers.
