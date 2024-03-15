Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Man Sentenced For Assault on Law Enforcement Officers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 15, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Pierre man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after earlier being convicted for assaulting and threatening correctional officers at the Hughes County Jail.

Isaiah V. Rouse, 30, was sentenced Friday in Hughes County Circuit. He had been convicted by a Hughes County jury in October 2023 on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of threatening a law enforcement officer or family. The charges occurred on January 13, 2023 and February 25, 2023 in the Hughes County Jail and involved four different correctional officers.

“This is another example of the dangers our law enforcement officers and correctional officers face on a daily basis,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the work of law enforcement and prosecutors in bringing justice to this case.”

The case was investigated by the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica LaMie, who was the Hughes County State’s Attorney before she joined the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted the case along with the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

-30-