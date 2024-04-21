Two Women, One Madman, and a Battle for Survival
Brace for a gripping showdown in Kennar Tawnee Chasny's supernatural thriller, “Ting! The Silent Warning.”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny captivates readers with novel, “Ting! The Silent Warning.” Set against the stunning backdrop of a mountain cabin, this enthralling story follows Lilly, a talented artist in search of solace, and Joanne, a woman seeking tranquility. As their friendship blossoms, they find themselves entangled in a perilous situation when a recently released criminal returns to their small town, endangering their lives.
“Ting! The Silent Warning” has received high praises from several book reviews, including the Hollywood Book Reviews. “Author Tawnee Chasny pens light suspense with a fantastical twist in her debut read… Tawnee’s storyline provides enough twists to keep her near-novella debut engaging. If anything, Ting! The Silent Warning guarantees to be replete with copious amounts of warm-and-fuzzies amid upturned situations. [It] is the perfect read for those looking for their next feel-good story.”
After dedicating forty-four years as an Electronics Test Engineer at Boeing Satellite Development Center, Kennar Chasny then turned into writing captivating stories with his late wife Tawnee at the time. With “Ting! The Silent Warning,” Chasny invites readers into a world of suspense, resilience, and the power of human connections.
To know more about Kennar Tawnee Chasny and the works, readers may visit the author’s website at www.kennarchasny.com.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube