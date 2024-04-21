Submit Release
Two Women, One Madman, and a Battle for Survival

Brace for a gripping showdown in Kennar Tawnee Chasny's supernatural thriller, “Ting! The Silent Warning.”

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny captivates readers with novel, “Ting! The Silent Warning.” Set against the stunning backdrop of a mountain cabin, this enthralling story follows Lilly, a talented artist in search of solace, and Joanne, a woman seeking tranquility. As their friendship blossoms, they find themselves entangled in a perilous situation when a recently released criminal returns to their small town, endangering their lives.

“Ting! The Silent Warning” has received high praises from several book reviews, including the Hollywood Book Reviews. “Author Tawnee Chasny pens light suspense with a fantastical twist in her debut read… Tawnee’s storyline provides enough twists to keep her near-novella debut engaging. If anything, Ting! The Silent Warning guarantees to be replete with copious amounts of warm-and-fuzzies amid upturned situations. [It] is the perfect read for those looking for their next feel-good story.”

After dedicating forty-four years as an Electronics Test Engineer at Boeing Satellite Development Center, Kennar Chasny then turned into writing captivating stories with his late wife Tawnee at the time. With “Ting! The Silent Warning,” Chasny invites readers into a world of suspense, resilience, and the power of human connections.

To know more about Kennar Tawnee Chasny and the works, readers may visit the author’s website at www.kennarchasny.com.

