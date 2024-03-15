Submit Release
Statement on March Revenue Estimate: It’s Time to Fund Our Schools, Pass a Budget, and Adjourn

Statement by Senator Janet Petersen, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee

“For more than two months, the Senate’s Republican majority has run a budget process with no meaningful accountability, transparency, or action on behalf of Iowans,” Senate Appropriations Ranking Member Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said. “Now that the REC has done its job, it’s time for lawmakers to get to work.”

“We owe it to our constituents to fund our public schools, pass a balanced and responsible state budget, and then adjourn for the year,” Petersen said. “Iowans aren’t asking for more politics and culture wars. They’re asking for a government that does its job.” 

