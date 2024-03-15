Schwank Applauds Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Grant Funding for the Reading School District

Reading − March 15, 2024 − Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced $39 million in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act grant funding for 36 school districts, including $1,833,360 for the Reading School District.

The federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 provides funding to establish safe, healthy, and supportive learning environments in public elementary and secondary schools. PDE administers the program. Eligible uses for this funding include promoting the social, emotional, physical, and mental well-being of students and staff, addressing family and community engagement, and promoting equitable and inclusive practices.

Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) welcomed the funding and said she believes this year’s state budget should build on these investments and drive mental health and safety resources to all Pennsylvania schools that need assistance.

“I’m grateful to see the Reading School District receive this vital assistance,” Schwank said. ” This investment reinforces our continued recognition that mental health is just as important as physical health, especially given the mental health struggles countless students across Pennsylvania are dealing with.”

###