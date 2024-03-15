Magistrate Leonardo Custis and Court Administrator Sarah Larson Receive Courthouse Employee of the Year Awards

The Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism (CJCP) honored Pasquotank County Chief Magistrate Leonardo Custis and Cumberland County Court Administrator Sarah Larson with the 2024 Courthouse Employee of the Year Award. CJCP Executive Director Jimbo Perry presented Custis with his award at the annual Magistrates Spring Conference in Asheville on March 12, and Chief Justice Paul Newby presented Larson with her award at the Court Managers Spring Conference in Kitty Hawk on March 13. Both recipients received multiple nominations from their peers.

"Professionalism is about more than doing good work. It is about going above and beyond to ensure that everyone who enters a courthouse is treated with dignity and respect. We must continue to work together to ensure that justice is dispensed without favor, denial, or delay," said Chief Justice Newby. "I am proud of these recipients and want to thank them for their exemplary service in furtherance of our constitutional mission."

The Courthouse Employee of the Year Award is an annual award that is presented to courthouse personnel who exhibit the highest level of professionalism in service to their communities and the legal profession. Each recipient receives a certificate of recognition and a $250 award.

"The Judicial Branch is blessed with personnel whose professionalism is of the highest caliber and we didn't have to look too hard to discover Leonardo and Sarah," said Jimbo Perry. "Both were recognized by their peers as shining examples of professionalism in the North Carolina legal profession."

MORE INFORMATION

CJCP was established in 1998 by order of the Supreme Court of North Carolina to enhance professionalism among North Carolina's lawyers. In carrying out this charge, CJCP is required to provide ongoing attention and assistance to ensure the practice of law remains a high calling, dedicated to the service of clients, and committed to the public good.