Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes release “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” featuring rock lineup for the ages
Net proceeds to benefit Teen Cancer America and Teenage Cancer Trust; Ionic Original Disc master privately sold by NeoFidelity enables six-figure donation.
More than anything else, I’d like to thank each and every one for this sterling response. I really had no idea it was going to be like this."”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler today released a new, special recording of his anthemic composition, “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” featuring over 60 of the finest rock performers ever assembled on one iconic track, including members of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Pink Floyd, Queen, Black Sabbath, The Shadows, Rush, Guns N’ Roses, and many more. The milestone release, which will raise funds for Teen Cancer America and its U.K. equivalent Teenage Cancer Trust, is available at Amazon Music, iTunes, and at this link.
— Mark Knopfler
Performed by Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes, the track is produced by his long-time collaborator Guy Fletcher who edited the epic nine-minute piece. Recorded at British Grove Studios in West London, the track features an unprecedented line-up of some of the greatest guitarists in rock history, opening with the late, legendary Jeff Beck, in what would be his final recorded work.
Participating artists include Joan Armatrading, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, David Gilmour, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, Tony Iommi, Joan Jett, John Jorgenson, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Hank Marvin, Dave Mason, Brian May, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Pete Townshend, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf, and Zucchero.
Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust’s Honorary Patron and co-founder of Teen Cancer America (with Pete Townshend), added harmonica, and Beatles icon Ringo Starr is on drums, alongside his son, Zak Starkey, and Sting completes the rhythm section on bass. With artwork designed by Sir Peter Blake this release is a landmark moment in rock music history.
"Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really.”
“Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” was originally part of the score from the 1983 feature film starring Burt Lancaster. It was Knopfler’s first credit as a film composer and earned the Newcastle native a BAFTA nomination. The song has since become a beloved anthem in his hometown, played at every Newcastle United soccer match before the team takes the pitch.
Net proceeds from the new recording will go to the two charities and the project has been further supported by leading guitar makers who donated a total of eight guitars to be signed by the contributing artists. Four of the eight have already been sold in the U.S. for well over six figures each benefitting Teen Cancer America, the national non-profit that provides specialist support to adolescent and young adults with cancer. The four remaining guitars will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust in the U.K.
In January, Knopfler sold guitars from his collection at Christie’s for close to $11.5 million, with the Gibson Les Paul ‘Gold Top’ Standard, signed by many artists from the project, selling for over $513,000. In lieu of taking a full commission on the sale, Christie’s made a sizeable donation to both TCT and TCA. On March 1, six more guitars were auctioned off by Knopfler at a private donor event in Newcastle, raising over £100,000.
A minimum of 50% of net proceeds received by BMG Rights Management (U.K.) Limited from the sale of this recording (with a minimum of £1 per CD single solely embodying the recording sold in the UK and a minimum of 25p per download of the recording sold in the UK) will be given to Teenage Cancer Trust (registered charity in England and Wales under charity no. 1062559) which shall be shared equally with Teen Cancer America (501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization tax id 46-0825676). Teenage Cancer Trust is a registered charity: 1062559 (England & Wales), SC039757 (Scotland).
Earl Whipple
French West Vaughan
+1 215-847-2647
ewhipple@fwv-us.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok