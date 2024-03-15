OSCE and ICCT hold expert seminar on artificial intelligence, preventing and countering violent extremism to discuss challenges and opportunities

On 14 March 2024, the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Representative on the Freedom of the Media (RFoM) held an expert meeting to discuss challenges and opportunities affiliated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and preventing and countering violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism (P/CVERLT). The meeting, which took place in Тhe Hague, the Netherlands, was organized in close co-operation with the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT).

The event brought together representatives of international organizations, academia, civil society and the private sector. The participants highlighted issues such as the existing challenges in addressing violent extremist and terrorist use of AI, and emerging technologies, ensuring a human rights-compliant use of such technologies by all stakeholders who work on P/CVERLT, as well as working around the challenges with bias in AI algorithms.

“While AI tools hold limitless potential for innovation and efficiency, enabling tasks ranging from complex data analysis to the automation of routine processes, the potential for their misuse in activities by terrorists and violent extremists cannot be overstated,“ said Irfan Saeed, Head of the Transnational Threats Department’s Action against Terrorism Unit in his opening remarks.

Thirteen experts provided insight from their research and work on AI in preventing and countering terrorism, including the way that terrorists and violent extremists constantly adapt to the technological reality, being unhindered by regulatory systems, and already exploit AI to benefit their own narrative. In addition, speakers stressed how AI underpins today’s information ecosystem and challenges free speech, media freedom, and counter-terrorism efforts. The speakers also provided examples of how AI tools can, when used in a human rights-based manner, be a helpful resource for law enforcement, civil society and others working on P/CVERLT to promote inclusive democracy.

Insight and recommendations from the expert community will help shape the OSCE’s work on the role of AI in P/CVERLT. The OSCE prioritizes media and information literacy, including AI-related, as a P/CVERLT strategy. Youth inclusion, human rights compliance and gender awareness are key to this work, which is carried out through technical capacity-building of multi-stakeholder groups, policy guidance and awareness of good practices and new initiatives.

With the advent of AI, this initiative also draws on the comprehensive work by the RFoM, including its Policy Manual “Spotlight on Artificial Intelligence and Freedom of Expression”. In addition, the OSCE is working on the development of an e-learning course on the use of open-source intelligence tools to enhance media and information literacy in the context of P/CVERLT for non-law enforcement stakeholders.