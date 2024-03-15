A New Mystery Novel, "Secrets of Shadow Lane," Explores the Dark Side Of Upscale Suburban Life
UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author C.K. Harris delves into the secrets and hidden lives hiding below the surface of a situation that seems perfect suburban community in her new mystery novel, "Secrets of Shadow Lane."
About the Book
Sofia returns home to Shadow Lane after a tumultuous visit with her ex-boyfriend in Los Angeles. Seeking solace in familiar surroundings, she finds her peaceful neighborhood transformed. Her former neighbor's duplex now sits mysteriously vacant, her once-secure backyard fence is gone, and a shadowy figure seems to be watching her every move. As Sofia digs into the changes on Shadow Lane, she finds many secrets, lies, and a darkness that threatens to engulf her once-safe haven.
The Facade of Perfection:
Shadow Lane, with its manicured lawns, expensive cars, and seemingly successful residents, presents an image of suburban bliss. However, Sofia's return home disrupts this facade. The missing fence, the strange new resident in the duplex, and the unsettling feeling of being watched all point to a darker reality beneath the surface.
Secrets That Stay Hidden:
The characters in "Secrets of Shadow Lane" all harbor secrets, big and small. Eloise's bitterness towards Tom festers throughout their marriage, ultimately contributing to their messy divorce. Sofia herself withholds her true feelings about the new resident, leading to a sense of unease. The novel explores how these secrets, when left unaddressed, can have devastating consequences.
Danger Lurks Close By:
"Secrets of Shadow Lane" emphasizes the idea that danger can hide in places you least expect it. The seemingly peaceful neighborhood becomes a source of unease for Sofia. The novel explores the unsettling realization that true danger can exist not just in the outside world but also within the seemingly secure confines of our own homes and communities.
About the Author:
C. K. Harris possesses a writing heritage that encompasses penning scripts for a Discovery Channel television program. She has experience producing and writing videos for corporate clients. In addition to having experience as a technical writer. She formerly oversaw creative affairs for a motion picture production company and formerly owned a confectionery enterprise.
Kay Harris
Secrets of Shadow Lane
