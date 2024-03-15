CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 15, 2024

A public inquest into the death of Jeremy Sabourin will be held April 15 to 19, 2024, at the Heritage Inn Hotel and Convention Centre, 1590 Main Street North in Moose Jaw.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Sabourin, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) on October 7, 2021. MJPS staff and EMS responded, and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Scott Beaven will preside at the inquest.

