World's First Real-Time Global Language Translation Solution To Be Launched Soon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming soon to an app store near you, the world's first real-time language translation solution. 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications offers a subscription-based model that eliminates language limitations, offering effortless communication in real-time across 60 languages (boasting an impressive 98% accuracy rate).
Though AI in name, the company does not incorporate any type of artificial intelligence. 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications is built on a proprietary engine developed in-house which allows the company to offer greater control over performance, functionality, and security.
"Two people around the world speaking in their native tongues can have a conversation without a delay or intermediary. For the first time in human history, communication barriers no longer exist. We are so excited about 1Voice.Ai because of all the potential it has to bring peace and economic collaboration on a global scale." said Simon Wilby, CEO and inventor of 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications.
Wilby also emphasizes that 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications places a high priority on user privacy, ensuring that conversations remain confidential.
"1Voice.Ai can assure the safety and security of users as we do not use a third-party system like GPUs/H100s to run AI' to run our system. Our system is our own code and for that, we give the security making sure the data the security of our customers is 100%" said Wilby
With a mission to break down language barriers and promote seamless global communication, 1Voice.Ai is poised to reshape the way the world connects.
For more information, please visit - www.1voice.ai or call 212-202-0004.
For all interviews please call/text:
Mark L. Goldman
Though AI in name, the company does not incorporate any type of artificial intelligence. 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications is built on a proprietary engine developed in-house which allows the company to offer greater control over performance, functionality, and security.
"Two people around the world speaking in their native tongues can have a conversation without a delay or intermediary. For the first time in human history, communication barriers no longer exist. We are so excited about 1Voice.Ai because of all the potential it has to bring peace and economic collaboration on a global scale." said Simon Wilby, CEO and inventor of 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications.
Wilby also emphasizes that 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications places a high priority on user privacy, ensuring that conversations remain confidential.
"1Voice.Ai can assure the safety and security of users as we do not use a third-party system like GPUs/H100s to run AI' to run our system. Our system is our own code and for that, we give the security making sure the data the security of our customers is 100%" said Wilby
With a mission to break down language barriers and promote seamless global communication, 1Voice.Ai is poised to reshape the way the world connects.
For more information, please visit - www.1voice.ai or call 212-202-0004.
For all interviews please call/text:
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 (516)639-0988
email us here